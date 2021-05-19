Bluescape Announces Pricing Plans for the Company's Visual Platform for High-Value Collaboration to Meet the Needs of Customers Today

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape today announced pricing plans for the company's visual platform for high-value collaboration, with tiered structures aimed at meeting the ever-changing needs of today's workplace. The announcement coincides with Bluescape's latest software release, which features a new "light theme" to mimic whiteboards, alignment guides to simplify the placement of objects, and new colors to provide truly customizable virtual workspaces.

"In today's ever-changing corporate landscape, it can be a challenge for business leaders to implement virtual tools capable of keeping up with the pace of business," says Peter Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Bluescape. "Using Bluescape, teams of any size – and across any industry – can seamlessly share information, collaborate and make better decisions in an increasingly digital environment. Our new pricing structure was created to reflect this incredible value."

Through Bluescape's new pricing structure, users will be able to choose between three pricing options purposed to meet the needs of teams and companies with varying sizes and demands. The company's pricing plans will be structured as follows:

Team:

Cost: $10 /user/month

# of Licenses: 10-50

Description: Collaborative whiteboarding and content sharing for distributed teams

Features: Unlimited workspaces, unlimited guest access, document uploads, video uploads, video calls, presentation tools, comments, outlook scheduling, and Google Docs and Google Drive support

Unlimited workspaces, unlimited guest access, document uploads, video uploads, video calls, presentation tools, comments, outlook scheduling, and Google Docs and Google Drive support Business:

Cost: $20 /user/month

# of Licenses : 10+

Description: For teams requiring enterprise integration and advance features

Features: All Team features, plus SSO, templates, dial-in meetings, API, in-room client, user groups, analytics, enterprise integrations including Webex, Zoom, Teams, Box, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive support

Cost: Contact Bluescape

# of licenses: 10+

Description: For enterprises with high demands for deployment flexibility and security

Features: All Business features, plus virtual private instance, private cloud, on-site premises, BYOK support, XACML support and custom roles, unlimited storage, an onboarding program, and a comprehensive suite of integrations with third-party applications and services

Recently, Bluescape has made a number of notable announcements that further the company's mission to overcome information silos and propel productivity solutions for teams of all sizes. For example, earlier this week, the company announced that it has entered into a level 4 (IL4) authority to operate (ATO) that enables all Department of Defense (DOD) personnel, uniformed and civilian, with access to Bluescape technology. The company also recently announced an integration with Amazon Chime SDK, which allows customers to host and join calls in Bluescape and schedule their meetings directly through Microsoft Outlook.

About Bluescape:

Bluescape is the visual platform for high-value collaboration. We bring teams and their work together in one place to overcome information silos and communication barriers, propelling productivity and breakthrough innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, higher education, and media and entertainment. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape was named one of the most innovative companies of 2021 by Fast Company. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

