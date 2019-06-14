Bluescape Brings Creatives Together to Ideate and Collaborate in New Ways at Cannes Lions 2019

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape®, a leading collaboration workspace solution, will be showing how agencies and organizations can implement new ways to work at Cannes Lions 2019, June 18 -21, 2019. Learn how to bring remote teams together to meet and work more effectively in Bluescape's shared visual workspace. Engage clients throughout every step of the design and planning process as they see iterations and contribute their ideas.

Bluescape invites attendees to see the virtual workspace solution in action. Swing by the daily happy hour and beachside cabana hosted by Little Black Book & Friends. RSVP to get your visitor pass.

Where: Plage Croisette Beach Restaurant info

Time: Tues. 6/18 – 6/21, Beach venue opens daily at 9:30 AM

Rick Tywoniak, CMO at Bluescape will be on-hand to meet guests and conduct any media interviews throughout the event.

Creative teams can now collaborate in real time and streamline the plan and review process for faster results in the design cycle. They can seamlessly export their work, download images and collect real-time feedback in Bluescape directly from Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator CC and Adobe XD CC, all part of Adobe Creative Cloud. Other applications and Design/AI/VR tools can also be integrated into Bluescape's open platform environment.

About Bluescape

Bluescape® transforms the way teams work for enhanced creative and productive experiences. Its virtual workspace solution enables people to easily work and share multiple applications, documents and web content in a secure, digital visual container (DVC). For the first time, people can work and update content in meetings, bring in their preferred applications to streamline and automate tasks, and see entire projects and content across a persistent timeline. Bluescape is an open SaaS platform that integrates with leading UC systems, communications, content management and collaboration applications. It operates on large format touch screen displays, laptops and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Haworth. Bluescape is based in San Carlos, CA. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

