Bluescape Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, ranking #9 in the Workplace category.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to be included on Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies," said Bluescape CEO Peter Jackson. "The workplace has taken on new meaning this year, and it's more important than ever that businesses and their employees feel connected, engaged and supported, wherever they are. This recognition is a true testament to our employees, our clients and our partners, who are driving the workplace of the future through dynamic, safe and collaborative technology that meets business needs in and outside of the office."

This award caps off a year of continuous innovation and business success for Bluescape. Most recently, Bluescape announced integrations with Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom and launched a flexible cloud architecture to drive enhanced security and user configurability on platforms including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Within the past year, the company saw a 300% increase in growth, added more than one million users to its platform, and drove a 400% increase in user interactivity.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Bluescape

Bluescape creates collaboration solutions that help distributed teams perform their best–at work, on the go, and at home. Its virtual work platform empowers colleagues to see the big picture, make better decisions, and drive positive results. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, higher education, and leaders in media and entertainment. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape has offices throughout the U.S. and Canada with headquarters in San Carlos, CA. The company was founded in 2012 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Haworth. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

