Bluescape Partners with the Department of Defense to Enable Access to the Company's Collaboration Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape has today announced that it has entered into a level 4 (IL4) authority to operate (ATO) that enables all Department of Defense (DOD) personnel, uniformed and civilian, with access to Bluescape technology.

The partnership is the latest effort of the Naval Systems Engineering Resource Center (NSERC) leadership to bring best-in-class commercial technology to the DOD in order to meet the department's unique missions and requirements.

Bluescape CEO Peter Jackson said, "In today's new working world, we at Bluescape recognize the mission-critical need for secure environments that provide collaboration in real-time. Through this ATO, we're humbled to help pioneer the next phase of digitization within the DOD and are thrilled our software will play an integral role in accelerating innovation within the defense ecosystem."

As the DOD continues to modernize its IT infrastructure and data center strategies, NSERC provides mission partners with turnkey secure cloud services that support the warfighter mission. Adding Bluescape to NSERC's IT environment creates scale while saving the DOD time and money by consolidating technology procurements, making capabilities available to all DOD personnel with a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) NSERC account.

Bob Simmons, NSERC Program Manager at NAVSEA, said, "As the DOD continues to modernize, we are excited to have received an ATO for the new NSERC environment, which includes cloud applications that can be built and deployed across the entire DOD. NSERC provides mission partners with secure cloud services that support the warfighter mission, and users can continue to drive faster decisions, no matter where they are located."

"Not only is Bluescape cutting-edge technology itself, but it also provides a solution upon which other types of information, including controlled unclassified information, can be viewed and analyzed in one visual, interactive experience," said Tyler Laverick, CEO of Bridge Core, whose team partners with Bluescape to enable government leaders to share information, collaborate and make up-to-date decisions rapidly in a digital environment.

By meeting the diverse needs of the DOD, Bluescape's high-value collaboration capabilities demonstrate the true potential of collaboration across the department's uniformed and civilian personnel. Through secure information sharing, seamless video conferencing, live whiteboarding, and more, the company's comprehensive digital platform effectively creates "digital war rooms" within the department, integrating global teams and creating common operating strategies for both efficiency and real-time decision-making.

