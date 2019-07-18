Bluescape Selected as a Finalist in the AFWERX Fusion Xperience 2019 Challenge

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape®, a leading collaboration workspace solution, announced today that the U.S. Air Force has selected Bluescape as one of the top 100 finalists for the 2nd annual AFWERX Fusion Xperience Challenge. This year's challenge focuses on solving real problems in a six- to 18-month window using Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) products and services that have military applications for Multi-Domain Operations (MDO).

Bluescape will present its digital collaboration solution at the AFWERX Fusion Xperience 2019 conference in Las Vegas on July 23rd and 24th, 2019. The winning technologies will be announced July 24th and will feature those innovative technologies focused on enhancing the readiness, operations, and intelligence across not only the U.S. Air Force, but also multiple domestic and foreign government agencies.

In a recent press release, AFWERX Vegas Innovation Actualizer Mark Rowland said, "The goal is to resolve complicating factors, such as how verified data can be shared and correlated across multiple security levels, as well as geographic and military-service boundaries. The innovative solutions uncovered in this challenge will provide ways for data to be available to all relevant users, and turned into coordinated action in a timely manner."

"This is our first AFWERX challenge, and we're honored to demonstrate our digital collaboration solution at the showcase," said John Greenstein, vice president of global development. "Bluescape is perfectly suited for government agencies that need a secure, simple-to-use platform to communicate, collaborate, and make decisions in real-time."

Greenstein further adds, "Bluescape is unique in that it not only gives personnel the advantage of visual collaboration among all branches of defense from any location. It also helps teams distinguish between actionable intelligence and fake or misleading information that can negatively influence decision making."

Bluescape allows authorized users to access, present, and instantly communicate critical information, allowing users to have situational awareness immediately at all levels. This shared knowledge and real-time conversations result in more effective and efficient decisions. It gives teams the flexibility to use their cloud-based networks, with connected devices, in a customized solution that addresses real-time MDO challenges.

To qualify as a finalist, Bluescape was rated on its war-fighter impact and how it can aid in current, future, and emergent situations involving multiple defense agencies. The USAF and its review committee also evaluated how well the technology can be scaled to work within a multi-agency ecosystem and be implemented in one to three years.

During the challenge, 30 evaluators will visit each finalist to decide whether the technology will move to the next level and contract with the U.S. Air Force. Regardless of whether a company moves to the short list selected to a Demo Day in September, finalists have the ability to showcase their solutions with other branches of the government and military attending the sold-out show.

About Bluescape

Bluescape® transforms the way teams work for enhanced creative and productive experiences. Its virtual workspace solution enables people to easily work and share multiple applications, documents and web content in a secure, digital visual container (DVC). For the first time, people can work and update content in meetings, bring in their preferred applications to streamline and automate tasks, and see entire projects and content across a persistent timeline. Bluescape is an open SaaS platform that integrates with leading UC systems, communications, content management and collaboration applications. It operates on large format touch screen displays, laptops and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Haworth. Bluescape is based in San Carlos, CA. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

