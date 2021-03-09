Bluescape Taps nVisium To Help Secure Next-Generation Infrastructure

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nVisium, a leader in application security, today announced that Bluescape, a leading provider of visual collaboration solutions for hybrid workforces, successfully utilized nVisium's architecture review services to secure the company's next-generation infrastructure. This comes as Bluescape scales and develops new, innovative infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand for its collaborative canvas and flexible cloud architecture platform that provides virtual tools that meet the collaboration, security and infrastructure needs of organizations in real-time.

Bluescape relied on nVisium to provide a reputable, qualified, and complete review of its next-generation architecture and infrastructure to help identify and remediate any vulnerabilities in its code, validate the strength of its engineering processes, and ultimately prevent the deployment of infrastructure that may be improperly configured or unsecure.

"Engineering validation is an important, long term endeavor that can verify if the DevOps processes of an organization are secure by nature, and is something that all organizations should seek," said Mark Willis, Chief Information Security Officer at Bluescape. "As a highly qualified third-party, nVisium helped confirm the validity of our security processes while also pinpointing a few areas of improvement where we can implement even tighter security measures. As an organization, we were highly impressed with the level of detail and insight nVisium provided with their cost-effective review of our architecture and would highly recommend them to any organization looking to have such a review performed."

nVisium firmly believes that the security of an architecture should be top priority from day one. The company's highly comprehensive secure architecture review services separate them from traditional security consultancies and distinguishes nVisium as experts in the field. By analyzing the way organizations build, deploy, and maintain their software architecture, nVisium can understand a company's full attack surface and risk model while helping them build a resilient custom-made strategy that protects their software, infrastructure, and users.

"When scaling operations and building new infrastructures, it is vital that organizations test and evaluate how secure applications are from the ground up before they are implemented, as the security of a particular architecture or infrastructure should never be an afterthought," said Jack Mannino, CEO at nVisium. "We take great pride in working with companies like Bluescape, who have created a platform that helps empower the remote workforce, particularly in present times where these collaborative environments are critical."

