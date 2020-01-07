Bluescape Wins Small Business Innovation Research Contract with the U.S. Air Force

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape®, a leading visual collaboration platform, announced the recent award of a U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract to advance technology innovations across global Air Force organizations. The solution was selected for its proven record with government and intelligence commercial agencies in improving strategic planning and situational awareness activities.

The SBIR grant is a highly competitive program that encourages small companies to provide innovative solutions to increase the effectiveness of the Air Force. Bluescape participated in a SBIR program focused on multi-domain command and control (MDC2) operations.

"We are honored to partner with the U.S. Air Force to help their teams share real-time information for faster decision making in mission-critical situations," said Peter Jackson, CEO at Bluescape. "The value is about bringing people and content together to work in one secure, digital visual container (DVC) and to see the entire campaign as it unfolds."

Bluescape begins Phase I activities to establish the feasibility and technical value of its solution. The company will introduce Bluescape across global Air Force organizations to learn what their demanding challenges and requirements are.

"We commend the U.S. Air Force for their vision to bridge technology gaps by allowing small companies to bring their innovative solutions into the military infrastructure," said Patrick Rollo, Federal Business Manager at Bluescape. "What impressed us was the rapid grant submission process leading into the prototyping phase. As a small company, we are honored to be considered as a solution provider impacting how the warfighters and decision-makers in the U.S. Air Force coordinate, collaborate, and execute complex operations."

Bluescape works closely with government agencies and the intelligence community to improve information sharing and collaboration. Its software solution is recognized for its stringent security features by several branches of the U.S. military and other international defense organizations.

