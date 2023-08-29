BlueScope Construction Earns Its Third Consecutive Sourcewell Contract

News provided by

BlueScope Construction Inc.

29 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Communities Save Time and Money on Facility Construction Using the Sourcewell Contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BlueScope Construction announced its third consecutive, four-year Sourcewell contract in the Pre-Engineered Buildings with Related Materials and Services category. Earning this new supplier contract allows BlueScope Construction to continue providing best-in-class new facility construction and renovations through 2027 to city, county and state government agencies, plus education and nonprofit organizations. BlueScope Construction is the only design-build, turnkey contractor to be awarded this new contract.

Continue Reading
Ribbon-cutting for the new Urbana Department of Public Works facility, made possible through a Sourcewell contract.
Ribbon-cutting for the new Urbana Department of Public Works facility, made possible through a Sourcewell contract.

Sourcewell is a leading government agency specializing in cooperative purchasing. As dedicated procurement experts, Sourcewell combines the buying power of 50,000 government, education and nonprofit organizations. It has awarded more than 400 competitively solicited contracts.

"I would like to emphasize to other municipality leadership to make it a team effort. Across the board this was a team effort," said Jean Krack, fifteen-year borough manager for the Borough of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. "Sourcewell came to the table and allowed us to stay under the timeframe that we were under and under the budget. I don't know if that would have happened with another entity; they made it happen. Both projects, the recreation center and fire station, came within the budget. I'm very glad to say the projects came in on time and on budget."

BlueScope Construction is a full-service, design-build, turnkey, general contractor which has successfully completed more than 1,100 government facilities. Our services encompass turnkey, design-build services, material-erect solutions, site preparation and installation services, for both new facility construction and renovation. BlueScope Construction has an affiliation with over 2,000 contractors throughout the United States and Canada, ensuring the work is performed by local designers, subcontractors and vendors.

The city of Urbana, Illinois, recently worked with BlueScope Construction, utilizing its Sourcewell membership to build a 23,500-square-foot multipurpose facility. Deputy Director for Operations, City of Urbana Department of Public Works, Vince Gustafson said, "Through the design-build process with BlueScope Construction, we were able to maximize our specific needs to our project budget, and ended up with as much square footage and under-roof space as we possibly could." Gustafson added, "Had we followed a traditional procurement process, it could've easily added six-to-eight months before we would've had a contract in-hand."

Previous BlueScope Construction projects for Sourcewell members include government and educational administrative buildings, maintenance and storage facilities, police and fire stations, community fitness centers and indoor practice facilities, K through University facilities, healthcare facilities and aircraft hangars, etc. for both new construction and renovation contracts.

To learn more about BlueScope Construction design-build solutions, visit BlueScopeConstruction.com or call (816) 245-6000.

About BlueScope Construction:
Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, BlueScope Construction operates in all 50 states specializes in design-build, plus structural design and construction of buildings serving the aviation, data center, government, warehouse/distribution, industrial manufacturing, sports/recreation, and low-rise nonresidential markets.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of BlueScope Buildings North America. Inc., a BlueScope Steel company, BlueScope Construction is the only construction company with in-house control of the value chain. From iron ore extraction, through steel fabrication, erection and the finished facility, this end-to-end capability reduces unnecessary risk, inflated pricing and surprises on construction projects. For additional information, visit BlueScopeConstruction.com.

SOURCE BlueScope Construction Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.