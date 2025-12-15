Blueshift Launches the Next Era of Customer AI

Compass finds revenue opportunities. Launchpad builds the campaigns. Together, these agents give marketers more capacity, more personalization, and more growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, the leader in AI-powered customer engagement, today announced Compass & Launchpad, a new generation of AI Agents engineered to eliminate operational friction and unlock growth. By instantly translating complex data and campaign creation into simple, conversational workflows, these agents make it possible for AI to finally become usable by everyday marketers. This power shift means marketers move faster and teams discover revenue they currently miss by rapidly finding new opportunities and launching highly relevant cross-channel journeys.

Blueshift Launches Compass and Launchpad, AI Agents that Discover and Eliminate Missed Revenue Opportunities

Compass and Launchpad introduce a new AI command center that completely redefines the marketing operating model. By eliminating operational friction, they ensure more creative and strategic time for the entire team. This newfound efficiency allows experimentation to scale without extra headcount, turning every high-value insight into an active campaign instantly. The result is a massive increase in capacity, where personalization accelerates across more moments of the customer journey than ever before, driving measurable lift in retention and revenue.

Compass acts as a growth engine, continuously scanning customer behavior to surface new revenue opportunities. It shows marketers where audiences are being under-engaged, predicts which ideas are worth prioritizing, and flags optimizations that drive measurable lift. Instead of hours spent digging through data, marketers get a stream of ready-to-act insights tied to expected performance.

Launchpad turns high-value ideas into fully built, cross-channel campaigns in a fraction of the time. Marketers simply describe what they want to achieve, and Launchpad assembles audiences, messaging, dynamic content, and complex logic. Now, teams can finally scale personalization across dozens of journeys without sacrificing quality or control.

"Marketers have been trapped by the day-to-day operational burden required to personalize at scale. Compass and Launchpad remove those obstacles. Teams can now turn insights into action instantly and run far more targeted journeys than was ever practical. This isn't just efficiency; it is a newfound capacity to grow retention and revenue with the same team," said Manyam Mallela, Chief AI Officer and Co-Founder at Blueshift.

Unlike many AI tools that struggle to deliver real-world value, Blueshift's agents are grounded in the company's unified customer data layer. The result is AI that can act with full context , reliably forecast impact, and execute with precision. Early users of Blueshift's Optimizer Agent launched nearly 10 times more experiments and lifted goal metrics by an average of 36%. Compass and Launchpad build on this foundation, helping teams scale high-performing engagement across every step of the journey.

By integrating ideation and execution into a single AI-powered workflow, Blueshift is creating a new operating model for modern marketers. Early adopters report faster campaign cycles, higher experimentation velocity, and the ability to engage more audiences with sharper personalization.

Compass & Launchpad are part of Blueshift's Customer AI suite. They are being rolled out to select customers in the coming months and will be Generally Available in Spring 2026. To learn more about these products, visit the Compass and Launchpad page.

About Blueshift

Blueshift, headquartered in San Francisco, enables brands to automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. Our Intelligent Customer Engagement platform leverages patented AI technology to unify, analyze, and activate comprehensive customer data across all channels and applications. With an integrated customer data platform and cross-channel marketing hub, Blueshift equips brands with everything needed to deliver seamless, real-time 1:1 experiences throughout the entire customer journey.

Blueshift has been featured in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CDPs and named a Leader in GigaOm's Radar for CDPs. It ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ from 2020 to 2023, one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies. Discover more at blueshift.com.

