Blueshift Named a Leader and a Fast Mover in GigaOm Radar Report for Customer Data Platforms (CDPs)

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, the leading platform for intelligent customer engagement, today announced that it was recognized as a Leader and a Fast Mover in the first-ever GigaOm Radar Report for Customer Data Platforms. Leading brands are choosing Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) to effectively use their data to drive business success.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader and a fast mover in the GigaOm Radar Report for CDPs," stated Vijay Chittoor, Co-Founder and CEO at Blueshift, "It's a testament to our cutting-edge platform that makes data and AI effortlessly actionable for marketers, as well as our commitment to customer success."

GigaOm defines customer data platforms (CDPs) as "software applications that provide a central repository that pulls in customer data from multiple online and offline sources and unifies it to create customer profiles." It further highlights that "a CDP is most valuable to marketing and sales teams that need to deliver highly personalized, targeted marketing and advertising content, both to individuals and to more general segments to drive sales and increase profitability."

Blueshift was rated as "Exceptional" in the areas of Segmentation, Data Updates, Scalability, and Cost. The report also highlights Blueshift's strengths in the areas of analytics and insights, compliance and data privacy, and customer journey tools.

From data unification and activation to dynamic segmentation and AI capabilities, Blueshift's CDP helps marketers achieve their business goals. Customers like Sweetwater, Slickdeals, Udacity, LendingTree, AmeriLife, FiveBelow, and BBC use Blueshift for cross-channel marketing, powered by unified data.

Blueshift recently released a new free tier for its CDP, becoming the industry's first comprehensive self-serve CDP offering that can not only unify profiles, but also deliver 1:1 engagement. New customers can create their free account at https://blueshift.com/

To learn more about Blueshift and how it differs from other CDP solutions, read the full GigaOm Radar Report here.

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. The Blueshift intelligent customer engagement platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. With a customer data platform and a cross-channel marketing hub all in one place, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America.

For more information, visit blueshift.com.

SOURCE Blueshift Labs