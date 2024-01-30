Blueshift Nutrition Leads the "Delicious Living" Awards, Winning in 7 Different Categories

Hot, New Supplement Drink Brand Recognized for Innovation and Excellence

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift Nutrition, the pioneer in super-premium supplement drinks, is thrilled to announce its success in the recent "delicious living" awards. Blueshift secured seven awards, making it the most decorated supplement brand in the highly esteemed awards program.

With 3 gold medals and 7 medals total, Blueshift Nutrition garners more accolades than any other supplement brand. Blueshift Superblends are the next generation of nutritional supplements. Their pod-based supplement drinks combine nature's best superfoods with research-backed nutrients to fuel peak health, performance, and longevity. All while tasting like a craft mocktail with no added sugar or artificial junk.

The "delicious living" awards, sponsored by the renowned magazine of the same name, are among the most coveted accolades in the natural foods and supplement industry. Voted on by both consumers and natural health retailers, these annual awards recognize the best all-natural products in the market. Blueshift Nutrition is honored to share the podium with beloved supplement brands who also won delicious living awards this year including Thorne, Nordic Naturals, New Chapter, and Now Foods.

Blueshift Nutrition stood out by winning multiple awards in both consumer-voting and retailer-voting categories. The brand garnered more gold medals and more total awards than any other supplement brand. The awards received by Blueshift include:

Consumer Voting:

Best New Supplement - Silver Medal: Blueshift Turmeric (Citrus Medley)

(Citrus Medley) Best Skin Supplement - Gold Medal: Blueshift Skin Defense Plus (Hibiscus Orange)

Plus (Hibiscus Orange) Best Sports Nutrition Product - Gold Medal: Blueshift Electrolytes (Lemon Raspberry)

(Lemon Raspberry) Best Digestive Health Product – Silver Medal: Blueshift Pre + Probiotic Ultra (Hibiscus Peach Mango)

(Hibiscus Peach Mango) Best Immune Product - Bronze Medal: Blueshift Immune Ultra (Blueberry Acai)

Retailer Voting:

Best Functional Beverages and Bars - Gold Medal: Blueshift Sleep (Lemon Lavender)

(Lemon Lavender) Best Skin Supplement - Bronze Medal: Blueshift Skin Defense Plus (Hibiscus Orange)

Blueshift's success is rooted in the formulation approach for its Superblends, which revolutionizes the drinkable supplement experience. The company's proprietary FlavorWeaving technique elevates the complexity and interest of each drink by incorporating the natural flavor notes of botanicals, fruits, berries, and active ingredients without resorting to added sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Paal Gisholt, Founder and CEO of Blueshift, explains, "When we sought to create a line of supplement drinks with off-the-charts effectiveness, we were warned that making these formulas actually taste good would be impossible."

"But when you think about the beverages adults love most – coffee, red wine, IPA beer – they aren't loved for being sweet. Their complex, interesting flavor profiles include a variety of notes such as bitterness, earthiness, acidity, and subtle sweetness that work together to delight the palate."

"So instead of using artificial flavors or sweeteners to mask the earthy notes of plant ingredients, we use those flavors as a source of interest and complexity," says Gisholt. "In a process that is part art and part science, we've identified just the right flavors to complement each active ingredient. The response has been phenomenal – and we do it all without adding any sugar."

Blueshift doesn't just focus on craveable flavors; they've invested years into developing some of the most effective formulations on the market. The company uses top-tier, bioavailable, and clinically-proven nutrients and superfoods – averaging 10+ active ingredients in each of their Superblends. These are simply the best supplements you can buy in their respective categories.

As a result, the brand is gaining strong recognition in the marketplace. In addition to seven "delicious living" awards, KeHE, the leading Natural Foods distributor, recently awarded its prestigious "Golden Ticket" to Blueshift, one of only two supplement brands to receive this honor. And with an average customer rating of 4.8/5.0 stars from almost 2,000 reviews, Blueshift products have earned widespread consumer acclaim.

About Blueshift Nutrition:

Blueshift Nutrition is the first brand to offer a complete lineup of super-premium supplements in the form of delicious drinks. Their mocktail-inspired Superblends combine nature's best superfoods with research-backed, top-tier nutrients – all in convenient single-serving pods with zero added sugar, artificial flavors, or other undesirable ingredients.

About delicious living:

delicious living is a leading consumer-facing magazine and health information provider for the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. The print edition is distributed 12 times a year and available at natural health retailers nationwide.

SOURCE Blueshift Nutrition