Bluesight Heads to ASHP Following a Year of Record Growth, Strategic Partnerships, and Product Innovation

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leader in healthcare intelligence and pharmacy operations, today announced it has partnered with over 3,000 hospital and health system sites. The company celebrates this significant milestone as it heads to the 2025 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, the largest meeting of health system pharmacy professionals in the country.

Bluesight's record year of new client adoption, revenue expansion, and transformative industry partnerships demonstrates how the company's software solutions, which combine predictive modeling, in-depth insights, and strategic guidance for pharmacy leaders, are redefining how health systems optimize pharmacy operations, compliance, and budgets.

A Year of Strategic Growth and Collaboration

In 2025, Bluesight forged partnerships that deliver significant value to pharmacy teams:

Affordability : With hospitals facing growing financial pressure, Bluesight is committed to expanding access to its solutions through partnerships that lower barriers to adoption and help health systems optimize pharmacy operations more cost-effectively. Notably, through a strategic partnership with Pharma Logistics, a trusted leader in pharmaceutical returns, healthcare organizations can now use the reverse distribution credits they earn to purchase Bluesight solutions. This partnership enables health systems to turn recovered value from unused and expired medications into funding for technology that supports safer, more efficient pharmacy operations.

: With hospitals facing growing financial pressure, Bluesight is committed to expanding access to its solutions through partnerships that lower barriers to adoption and help health systems optimize pharmacy operations more cost-effectively. Notably, through a strategic partnership with Pharma Logistics, a trusted leader in pharmaceutical returns, healthcare organizations can now use the reverse distribution credits they earn to purchase Bluesight solutions. This partnership enables health systems to turn recovered value from unused and expired medications into funding for technology that supports safer, more efficient pharmacy operations. Speed-to-Impact: Bluesight continues to expand its network of pharmaceutical manufacturers and compounders to streamline the pre-tagging process for its RFID-enabled medication management solution, KitCheck . By integrating pre-tagging into the medication packaging process, the time it takes to stock kits, trays, and anesthesia stations is even further reduced for pharmacy teams.

"This year has been transformational for us," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Bluesight. "Our company's growth reflects both the strength of our partnerships and the measurable value our platform delivers to hospitals and health systems navigating constant change. We're looking forward to making an even bigger impact in 2026."

Product Innovation to Meet the Industry's Most Pressing Challenges

Additionally, Bluesight has introduced major product advancements designed to help pharmacy leaders stay ahead of market and regulatory pressures:

New Drug Shortage Solution: Built to help pharmacy teams proactively identify, manage, and mitigate medication shortages, ShortageCheck provides real-time visibility and intelligent forecasting up to 90 days in advance.

Built to help pharmacy teams proactively identify, manage, and mitigate medication shortages, provides real-time visibility and intelligent forecasting up to 90 days in advance. Enhanced 340B Compliance Tools: Updated capabilities in Bluesight's 340BCheck and CostCheck solutions prepare customers for regulations taking effect January 1, ensuring data-driven purchasing decisions, compliance, submission accuracy, and rebate collection.

Updated capabilities in Bluesight's and solutions prepare customers for regulations taking effect January 1, ensuring data-driven purchasing decisions, compliance, submission accuracy, and rebate collection. Cross-Product Insights : Integrated data across Bluesight offerings gives users a unified view of inventory levels, shortage risk, and pricing to inform smarter decisions.

: Integrated data across Bluesight offerings gives users a unified view of inventory levels, shortage risk, and pricing to inform smarter decisions. Embedding Generative AI: Bluesight has begun introducing AI to simplify workflows, enhance reporting, and unlock predictive insights across its diversion, audit, and inventory solutions.

"Bluesight's innovation strategy focuses on practical AI and automation that help our customers do more with less," said Jason Vander Meer, Chief Product Officer. "We're committed to delivering solutions that drive operational efficiency, strengthen compliance, and reduce costs, so our customers can spend time focusing on what matters - the patient."

Engage at ASHP

At ASHP Midyear 2025, Bluesight will showcase its newest solutions and partnerships while connecting with pharmacy leaders from across the country.

Bluesight welcomes hospitals and pharmacies to sign up to attend our welcome reception, reserve a VIP demo time , or visit us at Booth #1623 to learn how our solutions – spanning medication diversion, inventory/shortage management, 340B compliance, and purchasing optimization – empower hospitals to deliver more efficient, cost-effective care.

About Bluesight

Bluesight powers hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 3,000 hospitals rely on Bluesight every day to have efficient and safe operations. For more information, please visit Bluesight's website .

SOURCE Bluesight