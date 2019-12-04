BlueSky UC Premium Calling Plans for Microsoft Teams Are Finally Available for Small and Midsize Organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Venti, a Microsoft-focused services organization just released their new BlueSky UC Premium Calling Plans for Microsoft Teams, simplifying the way organizations plan and deploy voice services for Teams. These new offerings feature enterprise-class carrier services to accommodate any type of telecom configuration, 24/7 support and optional services address almost any company communications need.

UC Premium Calling Plans for Microsoft Teams enable small and midsize organizations to replace their phone systems with a scalable enterprise-class voice services in an affordable way without the need to buy software or special equipment. The new calling plans integrate natively within the Microsoft Teams experience and are unique by offering service customization options, high touch customer service and volume pricing.

For more than 10 years Team Venti has offered Microsoft based unified communications as a service (UCaaS), including services based on Lync, Skype for Business and now, Microsoft Teams. In addition to unified communications the company offerings include business productivity and software infrastructure services and support.

Unified Communications is not the Future, it is the Now

Nowadays it is very rare to see organizations replacing their phone systems with solutions that are not IP-based or integrated into the daily computing experience. With Microsoft Teams, Microsoft has taken the corporate world by storm, introducing a new and integrated way for workers to collaborate, communicate and get work done. With BlueSky UC, Team Venti aims to do the same by offering a way to add voice services to Microsoft Teams that is attractive to business owners and IT professionals.

"Our BlueSky UC service is one of the reasons Team Venti won the Microsoft 'Cloud Partner of the Year Award' in the central United States market for four consecutive years" Charlie Ramirez, founder and managing partner for Team Venti said. "Many organizations currently on Office 365 have no idea they may already have access to the best collaboration and UC platform in the world. We help educate and ease their move to Microsoft Teams Voice with our new BlueSky UC calling plans. The process is very simple, and it all starts at www.blueskyuc.com".

We are a Microsoft award-winning minority-owned organization based out of Austin, TX with over 10 years of experience helping clients succeed with Microsoft technologies. Under our BlueSky UC services we deliver Microsoft-based UC hosted services, professional services and support.

