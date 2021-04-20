BlueSnap and Chargebee Announce New Partnership

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, an online payments technology company and preferred technology for fast growing B2B and B2C businesses to accept payments, today announced its partnership with Chargebee, the leading subscription billing and revenue management platform.

Mercator estimates the 2020 U.S. subscriptions market to be worth $28.4 billion. Big winners include online subscriptions like streaming, software, media, and Amazon Prime with YOY change estimated at +11.7% in 2021. For 2022, it's estimated to increase to +15.2% YOY change.

BlueSnap and Chargebee have partnered together to help merchants scale their subscription businesses on a global level. Chargebee, the worlds' leading subscription billing platform, offers an end-to-end solution to help businesses achieve scalable, predictable income. And through their partnership with global payment experts BlueSnap, merchants can have confidence that cross-border transactions are optimized to maximize revenue and decrease costs.

"We are excited to partner with Chargebee as they continue to support their customers who are scaling up their business and ready to go global," said BlueSnap CEO, Ralph Dangelmaier. "Our integration with Chargebee will give their customers the ability to achieve global expansion, reduce cross-border fees and get higher approval rates."

With the new integration of BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Platform to Chargebee, businesses have access to a single powerful solution that supports global growth with a fast and simple set up. The integration includes:

Global processing for all card types

One account and one integration globally

Global pre-built features

3DS

Chargeback Management

Enhanced Fraud

Unified global reporting

"As a leading solution for Subscription Management and Revenue Operations, we found that partnering with BlueSnap enables our mutual customers to grow and scale with a payment platform optimized for performance and a diverse set of payment methods," said Eric Chan, Head of Partnerships, at Chargebee.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments, manual orders through a virtual terminal and integrated payments. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at home.bluesnap.com.

About Chargebee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps SaaS, ecommerce and subscription-based businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 2,500 companies globally including businesses like Freshworks, and Study.com.

