BlueSnap Announces Enhanced Integration with Zuora

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, announced today that they have made enhancements to their integration with Zuora, Inc. , (NYSE: ZUO) the leading cloud-based subscription management platform.

The subscription economy is on the rise. B2B and B2C companies rely on recurring revenue to grow their business, provide predictability and respond to customer demand. With the eCommerce subscription market growing by more than 100% per year over the past five years, businesses need to provide superior end-to-end experiences to compete and grow in today's competitive landscape.

With the latest integration of BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Platform to Zuora, businesses have access to a single powerful solution that supports global growth with quick and easy set up. Such enhancements include:

One account connecting merchants to up to 30 global banks to increase authorization rates

100 shopper currencies to increase conversion rates and

17 payout currencies to reduce costs

Latin America card support

card support SEPA Direct Debit

In addition, Zuora customers benefit from access to robust security and reporting features such as:

Level 2/3 data for B2B companies who wish to enhance transaction details and reduce interchange cost

3-D Secure to protect sales and stay SCA compliant

Synchronization of transaction data between BlueSnap and Zuora for easy reconciliation and daily settlement reports

Soft descriptors to help buyers identify purchases on billing statements, reducing both cancellations and chargebacks

Authorize reversals for canceling transactions before they settle which decreases the cost of chargebacks and returns from the cardholder

"Zuora was recently recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Billing Solutions, Q4 2019 report. Companies choosing Zuora have sophisticated recurring revenue models and need a powerful payments platform to support their growth," said BlueSnap CEO, Ralph Dangelmaier. "These latest enhancements will help Zuora's customers to grow their recurring revenue on a global scale without the increase in costs typical of global expansion."

"Supporting our customers' access to a wide array of payment methods and international banks is essential to their global growth in the Subscription Economy," according to Chris Battles, Chief Product Officer of Zuora. "Partnering with BlueSnap helps our customers to take advantage of a $3.5 trillion global commerce opportunity."

For more information on BlueSnap and Zuora, please visit our integration information page .



About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora® Central platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-cash process, including billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, rogers, Schneider, Electric, Xplornet and Zendesk. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at home.bluesnap.com .

