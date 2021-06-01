BlueSnap Named Best Payment Service Provider and Best E-Commerce Platform / Gateway at the 2021 CNP Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, announced today its All-in-One Payment Platform has won the Customer's Choice Award for Best Payment Service Provider, the Judge's Choice Award for Best Payment Service Provider and Judge's Choice Award for Best E-Commerce Platform / Gateway at the 2021 Card Not Present (CNP) Expo. BlueSnap is one of only two companies this year to walk away with three CNP Awards statues.

BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Platform is the market's only truly global payment platform that supports integrated payments, multiple sales channels (Online & Mobile Checkout, Invoice Payments, Subscriptions, Marketplaces, Manual orders) and gives businesses a single connection to multiple global acquiring banks to achieve more sales with higher conversions – and eliminate cross-border fees. Merchants and ISVs (Integrated Software Vendors) can sell anywhere in the world with just one contract, one integration, one unified account, and receive one payout. The BlueSnap All-In-One Payment Platform is used all over the world, by both B2B and B2C merchants selling through various sales channels such as online and mobile checkout, invoice payments, subscriptions, marketplaces, and virtual terminal.

"As a customer-centric company, it's both humbling and thrilling to be recognized for a CNP Customer's Choice Award, and I'm so proud of all of our team members for their commitment to making this achievement possible," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "With payments increasingly becoming a critical part of business operations, we're honored and motivated to be one of two companies to receive three CNP awards."

With this recent win, BlueSnap has earned eleven CNP Awards, including multiple wins for Best Alternative Payment Solution and Best Subscription / Recurring Billing Solution.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses around the world. Our Platform supports integrated payments, online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to over 110 global payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at bluesnap.com

