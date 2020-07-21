BlueSnap Named BigCommerce Preferred Partner

WALTHAM, Mass., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, the All-in-One Payment Platform to help merchants increase sales and reduce costs, today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to BlueSnap's global payment technology. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can leverage BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Platform through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"Together, BlueSnap and BigCommerce are bringing global payment capabilities to mid-market and enterprise merchants," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "As organizations that strive to reduce complexity and increase margins for their clients, this is a natural partnership. Merchants who leverage BigCommerce and BlueSnap together will have extensive payment options to help grow their businesses around the world."

With the BlueSnap All-in-One Payment Platform, BigCommerce merchants get the tools they need to increase profits, improve authorization rates and optimize cross-border sales, including:

One account connected to a network of global banks to help reduce costly cross-border interchange fees

Intelligent Payment Routing to optimize authorization rates

100-plus shopper currencies and 17 settlement currencies, offering more choices for consumers and businesses

100-plus global payment types, including SEPA, iDEAL, Sofort, ACH and more

Integrated fraud and chargeback management to protect businesses

Built-in solutions to handle 3-D Secure, PSD2, GDPR and other regulations

Reporting to increase visibility and simplify reconciliation

BlueSnap offers merchants one account, one contract and one consolidated view of their business globally, allowing them to streamline their own operations without the need for multiple payment accounts or storefronts for each region they sell in or currency they accept.

"Our partnership with BlueSnap further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "BlueSnap shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Elite Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.bigcommerce.com/bluesnap/.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at home.bluesnap.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service ecommerce platform that enables merchants to build, innovate and grow their business online. With a unique combination of easy-to-use, enterprise-level features and flexibility, BigCommerce powers more than 60,000 B2B and direct-to-consumer online stores across 120 countries – including Fortune 1000 brands like Avery Dennison, Ben & Jerry's, Bliss, Burrow, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Visit www.bigcommerce.com for more information.

