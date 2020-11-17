BlueSnap Named to MassTLC Tech Top 50 List for 2020 Business Accomplishments

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, today announced that it has been named to the Tech Top 50 List for Business Accomplishments by The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), the largest and most powerful technology association in the region, whose mission is to accelerate growth, innovation, and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region's tech companies that have made a significant impact in 2020 over five categories: Business Accomplishment, Community Impact, Company Culture, COVID-19 Response, and Innovation.

BlueSnap was selected based on their unprecedented growth in 2020, due in large part because their transformative payment technology, the All-in-One Payment Platform, was poised to give businesses a better way to go global, digitize and innovate payments. As the pandemic progressed in 2020, BlueSnap amplified their efforts to focus on B2B Payments and New Business Models, as B2C and B2B businesses needed to find fast, innovative ways to digitize their payment processes to insure positive cash flow during the pandemic.

"Our mission has always been to find ways to reduce complexity, increase sales and improve cash flow for our clients," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "And that mission has never been more important than now during the COVID-19 crisis. We are honored to be recognized by the MassTLC and eager to continue helping businesses find ways to pivot and thrive in during these challenging times."

BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Platform is the market's only truly global payment platform that supports multiple sales channels (Online & Mobile Checkout, Invoice Payments, Subscriptions, Marketplaces, Manual orders) and gives businesses a single connection to multiple global acquiring banks to achieve more sales with higher conversions – and eliminate cross-border fees. Merchants can sell anywhere in the world with just one contract, one integration, one unified account, and receive one payout. The BlueSnap All-In-One Payment Platform is used all over the world, by both B2B and B2C merchants selling through various sales channels such as online and mobile checkout, invoice payments, subscriptions, marketplaces, and virtual terminal.

