BlueSnap Names Gregg Capone SVP of Customer Success

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, an All-in-One Payment Platform listed in the Inc. 5000, today named Gregg Capone Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Capone joins BlueSnap with over 25 years of experience leading customer success and operations at B2B technology companies. He will oversee onboarding, implementation, and account management to ensure that BlueSnap's growing base of large, cross-border merchants have an exceptional experience.

As SVP of Customer Success at BlueSnap, Capone will ensure that customer needs drive business objectives and that employees are empowered to provide great service. He will strive to improve BlueSnap's already strong levels of satisfaction, retention, and loyalty.

Capone joins BlueSnap from Cayan, a fintech company acquired by Global Payments subsidiary TSYS, where he served as SVP of Professional Services and Customer Experience. There, he launched a customer success practice and developed a cross-functional customer experience team. Earlier in his career, Capone held senior customer success and service management roles at Recombinant by Deloitte, NaviNet, and Edgewater Technology.

"I was drawn to the smart, high-energy team at BlueSnap," said Capone. "They're using technology in ambitious ways to help merchants do business around the world. By expanding their customer success operations, we can help more merchants reach customers and markets that would have been inaccessible without BlueSnap's technology."

"Gregg has the expertise and long-term record of success that BlueSnap looks for in executive hires," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "He's proven that he can drive growth at technology companies by understanding customers and genuinely taking care of their needs. We're excited to welcome Gregg aboard."

Born and raised in central Massachusetts, Capone earned his B.S. in Finance from Babson College. He will be based at BlueSnap's Waltham, MA office.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at home.bluesnap.com .

