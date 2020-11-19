BlueSnap Ranked Number 372 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, Inc. today announced it ranked No. 372 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. BlueSnap grew 261 % during this period.

BlueSnap's chief executive officer Ralph Dangelmaier credits BlueSnap's expertise in global payment digitization and customer first philosophy with the company's 261% revenue growth. He said, "BlueSnap's mission is to continually innovate and find new ways to reduce complexity, increase sales and improve cash flow for our global clients. We are honored to be on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and proud that our All-in-One Payment Platform has been able to give businesses a better way to go global, digitize and reinvent payments to give their customers a seamless customer experience."

BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Platform is the market's only truly global payment platform that supports integrated payments, multiple sales channels (Online & Mobile Checkout, Invoice Payments, Subscriptions, Marketplaces, Manual orders) and gives businesses a single connection to multiple global acquiring banks to achieve more sales with higher conversions – and eliminate cross-border fees. Merchants and ISVs (Integrated Software Vendors) can sell anywhere in the world with just one contract, one integration, one unified account, and receive one payout. The BlueSnap All-In-One Payment Platform is used all over the world, by both B2B and B2C merchants selling through various sales channels such as online and mobile checkout, invoice payments, subscriptions, marketplaces, and virtual terminal.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports integrated payments, online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at bluesnap.com

PR Contact:

Bri Helm SSPR

630-744-9545

[email protected]

SOURCE BlueSnap