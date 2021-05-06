BlueSnap Selected to Boston Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50

BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, the All-in-One Payment platform for global B2B and B2C businesses, today announced its inclusion in Boston Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50, representing the 50 fastest-growing private companies based in Massachusetts.

BlueSnap's inclusion in the BBJ Fast 50 comes off the heels of being named to the Inc 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists in the past year. Both the Inc 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists reward the fastest-growing companies in the United States and North America, respectively.

"At BlueSnap, we pride ourselves on our commitment to removing the complexity associated with payments technology for our customers. Over the past year, our expertise in global payment digitization has helped increase sales and improve cash flow for our clients," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "We're thrilled to have our team's hard work recognized and honored to be named among Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 Companies again this year, and we're excited to play a part in growing the fintech community in Boston."

"The economic shutdown sent a lot of companies' strategies and financials into uncharted territory in 2020, but as the Fast 50 illustrates, Greater Boston's fastest-growth companies pivoted and prospered despite it all," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

The BBJ Fast 50 are selected and ranked based on overall revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, analyzed by the Boston Business Journal's research department. Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2017 and $1 million in 2020 were considered.

A private virtual honoree celebration to honor this year's Fast 50 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 19, where the rankings will be released. For the complete list of 2021 Fast 50 companies, visit the BBJ's website here.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses around the world. Our Platform supports integrated payments, online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to over 110 global payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at bluesnap.com



