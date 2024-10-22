BlueSpace.ai and Hanwha Partner to Bring Proven Autonomous Combat Capability to the Battlefield

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Defense USA and BlueSpace.ai announced their collaboration to bring to market BlueSpace's advanced autonomous software solutions integrated into current and future HDUSA offerings. BlueSpace.ai leverages next-gen 4D sensing to provide verifiable and explainable AI solutions to provide ADAS and full autonomy solutions for defense and commercial applications, including mining and fleet operations, where the operational environments are challenging and often GPS-denied.

The two technology leaders will work together to bring enhanced capabilities to equip our warfighters with AI-powered solutions for the modern battlefield. The signing ceremony held during the Association of the U.S. Army's (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C. formalizes the strategic collaboration in providing an attritable and scalable AI-powered solution to further enhance lethality, survivability, and agility for the battlefield of tomorrow.

In 2023 BlueSpace.ai was awarded a $1.6 million contract by the Army to enhance the perception sensing for future US Army unmanned ground vehicles. Led by the Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program, the effort is in support of vehicles for reconnaissance, surveillance, and other high-risk missions.

"In our ongoing work with the Army, we are helping to enhance capabilities enabled by next-gen autonomy software in ground vehicles. Partnering with HDUSA will help accelerate the deployment and adoption of cost-effective and combat-proven autonomous capabilities in the market." Christine Moon, Co-Founder and President of BlueSpace.ai

"HDUSA is constantly looking to build meaningful partnerships with US companies that bring complementary strengths. In the area of dual-use software, we've found an ideal partner in BlueSpace. Pairing BlueSpace's robust autonomy solutions with our proven ground vehicle and munitions technologies will make our joint offerings stronger and ultimately help our customers stay ahead of an evolving and increasingly complex threat environment." Mike Smith, President and CEO Hanwha Defense USA

About BlueSpace.ai

BlueSpace.ai provides next-gen off-road autonomy solutions for defense and commercial partners, effectively removing external dependencies around training data and GPS signals, to enable robust and scalable AI-powered operations. With its modular autonomy solution, BlueSpace.ai provides mission-critical solutions ready for global deployment - BlueSpace Positioning System (BPS), universal predictive perception, and real-time mapping.

