BlueSprig Pediatrics to Introduce Attend Behavior App for Caregivers of Children with Autism

HOUSTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSprig Pediatrics, one of the largest autism therapy providers in the United States, announced today the launch of the Attend Behavior app for all families served across its more than 140 locations. Attend Behavior is a mobile technology solution that provides caregivers of children with autism, ADHD, and other types of behavioral conditions, individualized and effective behavioral strategies that set their child up for success.

BlueSprig Pediatrics, one of the largest autism therapy providers in the United States, announced today the launch of the Attend Behavior app for all families served across its more than 140 locations.

The app features a complete assessment, personalized plan, and techniques that help shape behaviors of importance to the child and their family. Parents can receive real-time guidance that enables them to provide support to their child when they need it the most.

"We are excited to offer this innovative app to families," said Dr. Sharyn Kerr, Chief Clinical and Administrative Officer at BlueSprig. "The app allows our parents to quickly and easily access clinically proven parent resources as situations occur in the home or community. The continuation and consistency of care from clinic to home accelerates learning for each child and provides caregivers with a clear, organized, and easy-to-follow roadmap for successfully supporting their child during challenging situations and proactively promoting positive skills."

Attend Behavior consists of twelve instructional courses designed to help parents think about behavior like a pro. The series of coaching tools which remind them when and how to respond to their child in a way that encourages positive parent-child interactions and promotes skill development.

The app includes bite-sized learning content and videos parents can review and then implement at home. Some of those modules include:

The ABCs of Behavior

Prevention Strategies Using Reinforcers to Improve Behavior

Creating Schedule and Routines Strategies that Promote Skill Development

"We are thrilled to partner with BlueSprig pediatrics to amplify the high-quality of care they provide children with autism and their families," said Dr. Stewart Pisecco, founder, and CEO of Attend Behavior. "BlueSprig clinicians and families now have a proven, easy-to-use tool which includes research based content and parenting tools specifically designed to help parents implement the strategies covered in the courses in a way that meets the unique needs of their families. Attend's quick data reporting tools also provides clinicians with a new level of insight into the child's progress outside of the clinic. Ultimately our goal is to empower parents so as to accelerate their child's skill acquisition and goal achievement."

The learning content in Attend Behavior is based on the RUBI Parent Training Program, an evidence-based parenting program that has been shown to improve outcomes for children with ASD and included in Oxford University Press' Programs that Work Series.

For more information on Attend Behavior, please visit BlueSprig Pediatrics at bluesprigautism.com or attendbehavior.com

About Blue Sprig Pediatrics and the BlueSprig family of companies

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is a nationwide provider in ABA Therapy with 140+ locations. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com.

About Attend Behavior, Inc.

Attend Behavior is a child behavioral health technology company that enables the delivery of evidence-based practices for families who have children with Autism, ADHD, and other types of Neurodevelopmental conditions. Based in Houston, TX and launched in 2020, Attend currently works with a variety of behavioral health practices, pediatric health systems, and health plans. For additional information about Attend Behavior visit www.attendbehavior.com.

Contact:

Christy Warring

[email protected]

281-684-3184

SOURCE BlueSprig