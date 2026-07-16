Bluestaq Launches BLUESTAQ / ARQ Defense-Grade Data Infrastructure Now Available for Commercial, Government, and Enterprise Organizations

Eight years of architecture built for the most demanding environments on the planet. Now available to every organization with the same problem.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestaq today announced the launch of BLUESTAQ / ARQ, the company's commercial data infrastructure platform. / ARQ is built for organizations in healthcare, financial services, agriculture, government, and commercial operations that need their data to move securely, compliantly, and without replacing what they already have.

The data problem isn't new. Critical information exists across systems that don't talk to each other, governance requirements turn days into months, and integrations that should take a week take a year. Bluestaq has been solving this problem since 2018, not in a lab, but in operational environments where data failures carry real consequences. Federal security operations. Multi-agency coordination at scale. Environments where the architecture either works or it doesn't.

The problem is the same whether the stakes are operational, clinical, financial, or agricultural and so is the platform.

Platform Architecture

BLUESTAQ / ARQ is the foundation. Four deployment environments meet organizations wherever they operate:

ARQ / CLOUD is built for organizations operating in modern, scalable cloud environments.

is built for organizations operating in modern, scalable cloud environments. ARQ / EDGE supports on-premises, tactical, and sovereign infrastructure where cloud connectivity cannot be guaranteed.

supports on-premises, tactical, and sovereign infrastructure where cloud connectivity cannot be guaranteed. ARQ / ENCLAVE serves classified and high-security network environments.

serves classified and high-security network environments. ARQ / MOBILE puts iOS, Android, and ATAK-class access in the hands of distributed and field-deployed teams.

Four capabilities extend / ARQ's reach across data sources, distribution channels, and decision workflows:

ARQ / MARKET connects organizations with vetted data vendors worldwide for the discovery, procurement, and governed secure delivery of commercial datasets.

connects organizations with vetted data vendors worldwide for the discovery, procurement, and governed secure delivery of commercial datasets. ARQ / AI delivers intelligence at mission speed – we bring the infrastructure, you bring the analytics.

delivers intelligence at mission speed – we bring the infrastructure, you bring the analytics. ARQ / FABRIC federates, synchronizes, and replicates data across every / ARQ deployment into a real time connected global data mesh.

federates, synchronizes, and replicates data across every / ARQ deployment into a real time connected global data mesh. ARQ / INTEROP connects / ARQ to the systems you already trust, integrating directly with your analytics platforms, operations systems, and dashboards.

Throughout it all, customers retain full ownership and control of their data.

"We built this in environments where the data had to move and there was no room to get it wrong. Eight years supporting critical operations around the globe. We learned this problem is the same everywhere. Healthcare, agriculture, financial services. Organizations with invaluable data stuck in systems that don't talk to each other. / ARQ is the connective infrastructure that makes it move. I am jacked about the partnerships we are building across the defense, allied, agriculture and financial communities, and we are just getting warmed up."

Dr. Seth Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Bluestaq

Availability



BLUESTAQ / ARQ is available immediately. Visit arq.bluestaq.com or contact the team at [email protected] to schedule a discussion.

The Architecture of Trust.

Built to work. Proven in mission.

Media Contact

Rebecca Decker

Chief Operating Officer, Bluestaq

[email protected] | (719) 394-1059

About Bluestaq

Bluestaq is a data company founded in 2018, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with additional offices in London, Canberra, and Brisbane. The company builds secure, hybrid data platforms for organizations that refuse to accept "good enough" when it comes to moving their most important data.

The data's there. It's always been there. We just made it move.

SOURCE Bluestaq LLC