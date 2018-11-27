Bluestar Alliance Announces Three New Brookstone® Licensees

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestar Alliance LLC has partnered with three new licensees clearly demonstrating the continued strength of the Brookstone brand.

Southern Telecom Inc., a leading manufacturer/distributor of consumer electronics and accessories will manufacture innovative Brookstone Bluetooth Speakers, Headphones and Earphones. Lifeworks a product driven company that specializes in designing and manufacturing consumer tech will develop Brookstone branded Mobile & Computer Accessories and Connectivity products. Kalorik, recognized for fine engineering and unique product development has entered into a Brookstone license agreement for Small Kitchen Electrics, Floor Care and BBQ Grills.

"Since the acquisition of the Brookstone brand, we have carefully selected our licensees while being cognizant of the expertise each company brings to bear within their dedicated product categories," noted Joey Gabbay, CEO at Bluestar Alliance. "Southern Telecom, LifeWorks and Kalorik shall each develop unique Brookstone products in meaningful and complimentary categories to our overall brand strategy."

"Brookstone's legacy of designing quality products are in excellent hands with our growing roster of licensees," commented Bluestar Alliance COO, Ralph Gindi. "We are confident that both our retail partners and consumers alike will be attracted to the products that Brookstone will bring to market in 2019."

"We are very excited to be a part of such an iconic brand's evolution," stated Sam Ayal, Southern Telecom's CEO. "Brookstone is such a well-known brand and we will develop beautifully designed audio products emblematic to the brand's heritage."

"The Brookstone brand has been part of the American retail landscape for over fifty years and Lifeworks is proud to contributing to the brand's bright future," said Eddie Mizrahi, President of Lifeworks. "We are quite pleased to be entrusted with this important product category and aim to exceed all expectations."

Kalorik's innovative engineering and clever design of small kitchen electrics, floor care and BBQ grills will be a testimony to both organizations," noted Kalorik CEO Uri Murad. "The Brookstone brand name will convey the quality consumers have come to expect from such a recognized brand."

About Bluestar Alliance LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market. This portfolio consists of major department store retail brands including Tahari, Bebe, Kensie, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, Joan Vass, Michael Bastian, English Laundry, Limited Too and Brookstone.

The firm's investment mandate is to identify and purchase consumer brand companies where it can leverage the brand equity and expand its current categories to a broader consumer base. To facilitate the overall strategy Bluestar relies on its branding/marketing knowledge, extensive retail management relationships, strategic partnerships and brand licensing manufacturing entities.

Bluestar Alliance's current international and domestic partners offer the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. Since its inception, the company has acquired select brands with retail sales expected to exceed $3.0 billion in 2019. Bluestar Alliance manages a current portfolio of over 275 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 800 stores worldwide throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, Middle East and India.

SOURCE Bluestar Alliance LLC