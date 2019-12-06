Bluestar Alliance Closes Acquisition Of The Hurley Brand

"Bluestar has had huge momentum since we established the firm in 2007," commented Joseph Gabbay, Chief Executive Officer of Bluestar Alliance. "Bluestar is a premiere brand management and marketing company and Hurley is a pinnacle asset with a long runway of growth ahead. As surf culture resonates throughout pop culture and its influence is felt across fashion, music and more, we see opportunity for global organic brand extensions and partnerships."

"Hurley is certainly one of the world's best-known surf brands yet still has the capacity to grow, particularly in skateboarding and snowboarding," commented Ralph Gindi, Co-Founder of Bluestar Alliance. "We have had initial discussions with real estate owners to expand Hurley's presence at surf and skate parks, create deeper connections with our consumers and the brand, while keeping the locations convenient for the action sport aficionado."

In addition, Bluestar will continue to grow the women's business which will be fueled by connecting fashion and function.

Hurley expects several of its sponsored athletes to qualify and compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan where surfing will be an Olympic sport for the first time.

Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Bluestar Alliance, founded in 2006 by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi, owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands including Hurley, Bebe, Tahari, Kensie, Limited Too, Brookstone, Nanette Lepore, Catherine Malandrino, Joan Vass, English Laundry and others that span across many tiers of distribution. Bluestar Alliance specializes in developing and marketing consumer brand companies through extensive relationships with leading retailers, brand licensing manufacturers and a network of media and strategic partners. Bluestar Alliance's current international and domestic partners offer the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. Bluestar's retail footprint includes over 250 stores, shop in shops, and distributors in North America, Europe, South America, Japan, China, Korea, Australia, the Middle East, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and many more. Since its inception, the company has acquired select brands with retail sales expected to exceed $3.0 billion in 2019.

