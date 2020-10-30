BlueStar Debuts 2021 Color of the Year for Kitchen Home Appliances: Light Aqua Green Infuses the Kitchen with Joy & Optimism

"As we look forward to 2021, we are craving a color that is fresh and vibrant, but still relatable, compassionate and calming. With so much uncertainty in the past year, our hope is that Light Aqua Green will be unifying, agreeable and secure," said leading color expert & interior designer Kim Lewis, Kim Lewis Designs, who selected the shade.

Light Aqua Green is both exciting and tranquil, and can be a stunning focal point in any home kitchen.

"Psychologically, blue hues by nature tend to be trustworthy and dependable, even universal in likability. This Light Aqua Green nods to nostalgic brighter days, offering healing and renewal by sweeping through the home decor space like a cleansing wave of fresh, pure water...something we need like never before," said Lewis.

Light Aqua Green (RAL #6027) is subdued and livable. It brings the outside in to keep spaces light and airy. This natural neutral pairs well with wood tones as well as crisp or creamy whites, creating an optimistic, fresh space. The color can be used across many different materials and can be applied on BlueStar® ranges, wall ovens, kitchen hoods or refrigeration products as a statement piece or as a pop of color on knobs. Pair this on-trend hue with brushed brass metal trim for a luxurious look.

Color and customization are two important parts of BlueStar's proud 140 year history of U.S. manufacturing. As a leader in bespoke, handcrafted appliances, BlueStar® now offers professional-style kitchen appliances in over 1,000 colors and finishes, as well as custom colors and 10 metal trims. In addition, BlueStar® has curated groupings of unique finishes to stimulate the design process, including matte, gloss and texture. An interactive website tool, 'Build Your Own BlueStar', allows consumers to customize a new BlueStar® appliance in virtually any color and metal trim combination.

"Our customer spends a lot of time in the kitchen, experimenting, nurturing and creating. During this past year, there is a heightened feeling that home is a haven, our safe place. No element of home design is as important, or more discussed, or evaluated than color," said BlueStar® President Eliza Sheffield. "Color is essential for lifting the spirit and feeding the soul, which is why we offer so many options to inspire any lifestyle or personality. The Light Aqua Green selected by color expert Kim Lewis feels both exciting and tranquil, and can easily be used to create a stunning focal point in any home kitchen."

Designed and built in Pennsylvania since 1880, BlueStar® cooking, refrigeration and ventilation products are handcrafted for discerning home chefs who demand restaurant-quality results in their own kitchens. The award-winning line includes high-performance gas ranges, cooktops, electric and gas wall ovens, complementary kitchen ventilation hoods and premium refrigeration. BlueStar® is the only pro-style appliance brand to offer virtually unlimited options for personalization, including more than 1,000 colors and metal trims as well as highly customizable cooking surfaces, swing and French oven doors, and restaurant accessories like salamander broilers, charbroilers, Frenchtops and oversized ovens that fit commercial sheet pans.

