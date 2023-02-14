Bluestem Biosciences, Files to Obtain Patents Protecting its Chemical Platform and Establishes Anaerobic Launch Committee to Accelerate Commercialization

Bluestem files portfolio of patent applications for bio-production of decarbonized chemicals representing five chemical families with over $100 billion in total addressable market

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bluestem Biosciences , a renewable chemicals company focused on maximizing agriculture and energy infrastructure through leading-edge synthetic biology, announces the filing of 24 patent applications protecting its anaerobic chemical platform with a combined total addressable market over $100 billion. At commercial scale, Bluestem's patent pending technologies will reduce carbon emission by an estimated 75% or more and be cost-competitive with petroleum based chemicals.

Bluestem's patent-pending chemicals platform supports the company's multi-year vision to decarbonize the chemicals industry with affordable bio-based alternatives capable of leveraging current infrastructure. This reimagined chemical platform leverages discovery tools utilizing the latest in digital biology to accelerate commercialization. These advancements unlock cost-competitive anaerobic bio-production, making chemicals from organisms not oil..

"We are excited to take this important step towards decarbonizing the chemical industry," said Billy Hagstrom, CEO of Bluestem Biosciences. "Our technology has the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the chemical industry and to provide a sustainable solution for the bio-production of chemicals."

Bluestem has announced the Anaerobic Launch Committee with over 150 years of collective experience and domain expertise to facilitate discovery and commercialization:

"The chemical industry is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and it is essential that we take action to decarbonize this sector at scale," said Neil Renninger, Investor & Advisor to the Anaerobic Launch Committee. "Bluestem's technology has the potential to make a significant impact through anaerobic bio-production, and we are excited to support Bluestem to accelerate their commercial success."

Bluestem Biosciences, Inc., is designing biology with the end in mind, to enable existing infrastructure in the Midwest. The company is leveraging digital biology to facilitate the discovery of biomanufacturing, focused on the sustainable production of decarbonized bio-chemicals. Founded in 2022 by Billy Hagstrom, Tyler Autera and Jared Wenger; Bluestem will make chemicals from organisms, not oil. Bluestem is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

