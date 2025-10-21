Bluestone Accountable Care Organization Saves Medicare $33.6 Million in 2024; Expanding Value-Based Care Leadership with Herself Health in 2026

STILLWATER, Minn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Accountable Care Organization (ACO) saved Medicare $33.6 million in 2024 as part of the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) through its compassionate, quality care for 5,772 Medicare beneficiaries who reside at assisted living, memory care, and group home communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Florida. Building on this success, Bluestone ACO will expand its model in 2026 in partnership with Herself Health , the leading healthcare company providing comprehensive primary care to women as they age and mature.

Highlights of Bluestone ACO's 2024 MSSP performance include:

Lowering healthcare costs : For the third year in a row, Bluestone ACO ranks in the top five nationally for savings per beneficiary, with an average of $6,212, and among the top 10 ACOs in overall savings rate in the MSSP, achieved by reducing unnecessary emergency room (ER) visits, hospitalizations, and readmissions.

"These results reflect the dedication of our team and prove that when care is coordinated and built on trusted relationships, patients experience better outcomes and the system spends less," said Rajiv Patel, M.D., CEO of Bluestone Physician Services. "Bluestone is proud to lead the way in delivering value-based care that brings peace of mind to our patients and while giving their families and living communities a trusted partner in comprehensive care."

Bluestone ACO will use shared savings from its 2024 MSSP performance to improve operations and support patients and families with new programs. This includes dementia care navigation services that Bluestone began offering in 2025 through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' GUIDE Model.

Growing Bluestone ACO's leadership in value-based care with Herself Health

Bluestone ACO isn't just delivering strong results — it's building a scalable model that sets the stage for growth through collaboration. In 2026, Bluestone ACO will welcome Herself Health as the first organization to join its ACO. With a shared commitment to improving outcomes and lowering costs, Bluestone ACO and Herself Health will work together to expand access to coordinated, whole-person care. Herself Health brings a personalized, value-based care model that aligns closely with Bluestone ACO's approach, assessing each patient's full health and wellness profile to close gaps in care, support independence and deliver meaningful outcomes for women as they age. This deep understanding complements Bluestone's expertise in caring for people navigating complex health journeys. Together, they will share expertise and data to close care gaps, address both individual and system-level needs, and strengthen care delivery for Medicare beneficiaries across Minnesota.

"Partnering with Bluestone ACO means more women will have access to care that listens to them and responds to their unique needs," said Kristen Helton, CEO of Herself Health. "For patients, this translates to longer visits, better coordination across providers and care plans built around their goals, not just their symptoms. Together we can help women avoid unnecessary hospital visits, catch conditions earlier and feel truly supported by their care team."

What makes Bluestone's care unique

Bluestone is driven by its commitment to meeting patients where they are with a more comprehensive, coordinated healthcare experience.

Accessible clinical expertise: Bluestone Providers deliver care in patients' homes, building trusted relationships and using data to help catch health changes early, intervene before complications arise and ensure care aligns with each patient's wishes.

Bluestone Providers deliver care in patients' homes, building trusted relationships and using data to help catch health changes early, intervene before complications arise and ensure care aligns with each patient's wishes. Coordinated, team-based approach: Bluestone Providers collaborate with Bluestone Clinical Assistants, Care Managers, and Care Coordinators to proactively support patients' physical, emotional and social needs while bridging the gap between families, communities, and other care partners with seamless communication and coordination between visits or during a care transition.

Bluestone Providers collaborate with Bluestone Clinical Assistants, Care Managers, and Care Coordinators to proactively support patients' physical, emotional and social needs while bridging the gap between families, communities, and other care partners with seamless communication and coordination between visits or during a care transition. Comprehensive care management: Bluestone uses evidence-based, data-driven care management strategies to ensure patients get the right care when it matters most. For example, Bluestone Complex Care Managers connect with hospitals within two hours of an emergency department visit, aligning treatment with patient wishes. This reduces stress for families and avoids unnecessary hospital stays to lower the total cost of care.

Bluestone ACO is proving how comprehensive, coordinated care can transform health outcomes and lower costs. By reinvesting savings, expanding services, and sharing proven strategies with other provider and health plan partners, Bluestone is shaping a stronger, more sustainable future for patients, families, and the broader healthcare industry.

About Bluestone Physician Services

Bluestone Physician Services provides on-site primary care, behavioral health and dementia care navigation services to patients residing at assisted living, memory care, and group home communities in Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Bluestone bridges the gap between patients, families, living communities, health plans and other care partners to create a more comprehensive, coordinated healthcare experience. Learn more at bluestonemd.com .

About Bluestone Accountable Care Organization

Bluestone Physician Services participates in the Bluestone Accountable Care Organization (ACO); an ACO is a group of healthcare providers that work together to improve the care quality and experience for their patients that have fee-for-service Medicare or Original Medicare. As part of the Medicare Shared Savings Program, ACOs receive a portion of any savings that result from reducing costs and meeting quality requirements for these patients.

About Herself Health

Herself Health is a value-based healthcare company redefining primary care for women as they age and mature with a holistic approach that deeply understands and caters to the unique needs of women. The company goes beyond traditional primary care and assesses the entire health and wellness profile of its patients, including mental, sexual and spiritual health, social wellness, quality of life, and understanding what's important to her. Herself Health ensures impactful, focused care that enhances health outcomes and manages the overall cost of care. With clinics strategically positioned in the Twin Cities and plans for expansion, Herself Health is committed to providing the specialized care that women truly deserve. Learn more at herself-health.com .

