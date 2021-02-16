BlueStone Advisors Expands Employee Benefit Brokerage Division

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueStone Advisors , an independent insurance brokerage firm, today announced that Michael Hansen has joined the team as Vice President in the Employee Benefits division and will be responsible for new business development in the privately held middle-market space. Michael is uniquely skilled in optimizing employee benefit plans to guide employers in maximizing the value of their healthcare investment. He is based out of BlueStone's home office in Lombard, IL.

As the cost of group health insurance continues to rise, employers are looking at alternative approaches like self-funding and value-based health care to save money on their premiums. Michael's experience with cost containment strategies at managed care organizations provides valuable insight to help employers reduce their healthcare costs. He comes to BlueStone Advisors from Trustmark Health Benefits, an independent benefits administrator and maintains valued industry relationships to serve mid-size employers.

Michael earned his Bachelor's degree from Missouri State University and completed his MBA at Ohio University with a concentration in executive management. Michael is a member of the International Foundation and holds a Certified Self-Funding Specialist (CSFS®) designation from the Health Care Administrators Association.

"I am delighted with the opportunity to apply my industry expertise and provide BlueStone's clients with best-in-class benefit plan solutions, thereby improving their bottom lines. My focus will be on developing custom solutions in the middle market space to reduce spend, minimize risk, and maximize the value of benefit plans."

"The demand for new models is especially strong among fully insured mid-size businesses that are lacking the scale and resources of their larger counterparts to drive significant change.", said Andrew Royce, President at BlueStone Advisors. "Michael's ability to thoughtfully structure benefit plans to reach their full potential will provide our clients with a competitive advantage with regards to retaining human capital."

About BlueStone Advisors

As a rapidly growing independent insurance broker, BlueStone Advisors offers sophisticated commercial insurance, employee benefit, and captive strategies for privately held companies, and personal asset protection for affluent individuals, families and family offices. Additional information can be found at http://www.bluestoneadvisors.com

