Bluestone Analytics Announces Expansion of Deep and Dark Web Training Program

Introduction to the Dark Web is designed to give students a fundamental understanding of the history and culture of the Dark Web environment, the defining characteristics of Tor, Open Bazaar, I2P, Freenet, and ZeroNet, and the relevancy of Dark Web data for investigations and analysis. The other one-day course, Introduction to DarkBlue, will familiarize students with the two primary tools within the DarkBlue Intelligence Suite– the DarkBlue Intelligence Platform and DarkPursuit, educating them on Bluestone Analytics' analyst methodology for Dark Web operations, and how to apply this methodology leveraging the Intelligence Suite.

The announcement of the new courses comes in tandem with the addition of more DTAC sessions to accommodate high demand for the flagship course. DTAC gives students an in-depth understanding of the environments and infrastructure of Tor, Open Bazaar, I2P, Freenet, and ZeroNet, as well as opportunities for Deep and Dark Web exploitation and Analysis.

All Bluestone Analytics' open enrollment sessions are held virtually, with in-person education reserved for private group training. All classes are listed in the NICCS catalog, and registration is available via the Bluestone Analytics website.

About Bluestone Analytics

Bluestone Analytics is the established leader in Deep and Dark Web exploitation and analysis. Bluestone Analytics' training team comes from a range of government and private sector backgrounds and possesses significant expertise in Dark Web operations, technical exploitation, data science, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). To learn more about Bluestone Analytics' Deep and Dark Web training program, visit: https://www.bluestoneanalytics.com/training/prnews-61721

SOURCE Bluestone Analytics

