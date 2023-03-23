Bluestone Bank Announces Meg McIsaac as New President and CEO

Seasoned banking industry leader with over 30 years of experience is named President and CEO of Bluestone Bank.

RAYNHAM, Mass., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Bank is pleased to announce that Meg McIsaac has been named President and CEO. McIsaac began her career in banking over 30 years ago and worked for large commercial banks until she went to a small community bank in need of lending and credit expertise. She immediately connected with the mission and purpose of community banks and shifted her career in that direction. Eventually, she accepted the position of President and CEO of Mansfield Bank. After working diligently with the leadership of Bridgewater Savings Bank, the two community banks merged to form Bluestone Bank.

"Being a Community Bank isn't just a mindset—it's a set of actions that support the well-being of our customers and the communities we're all part of," said McIsaac. "At Bluestone, we are firmly committed to our role as a local resource. Whether sponsoring scholarships for promising students, rolling up our sleeves for local organizations, or investing in causes like affordable housing and education, we're thinking of our neighborhoods and neighbors - asking how we can help."

McIsaac also serves as a Board Director and Vice Chair for the Massachusetts Bankers Association and as a member of the American Bankers Association Advisory Committee for mutual banks. She was recently elected to the board of the Deposit Insurance Fund, which provides excess deposit insurance to Massachusetts member banks. In addition, she serves as a Board Trustee for the South Shore Health Foundation and Sturdy Memorial Foundation. In each of these roles, she continues to see first-hand how much can be achieved when organizations work toward the success and well-being of the people they serve.

Bluestone Bank, with $1.4 billion in assets, is a full-service bank offering individual and business banking services and financial planning services through its Bluestone Wealth and Trust division. The bank has 12 banking offices and two loan production offices across southeastern Massachusetts, with branches in Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Lakeville, Mansfield, Norton, Pembroke, Plainville, Raynham, Taunton, and West Bridgewater. Visit Bluestone Bank for more information. Bluestone Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and a member of the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). Bluestone Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. Bank NMLS ID: 403265

