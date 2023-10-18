Bluestone Bank Providing the Financing for the New Raynham Larkwood Subdivision Project

News provided by

Bluestone Bank

18 Oct, 2023, 08:43 ET

Bluestone's seasoned commercial construction lending team closes another milestone transaction

RAYNHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Bank is excited to announce its pivotal role in providing financing for over 130 units at Larkwood in Raynham, Massachusetts. Located just a stone's throw away from Bluestone's headquarters, this project promises to enhance the local housing landscape and help add to the area's market and affordable housing options.

Bluestone Bank is providing financing for the acquisition of land and construction loans for the development of infrastructure, model homes, and market/affordable townhouses. The Bluestone Residential Team is also providing loans to qualified homebuyers. The Bluestone Construction Lending Team has decades of lending experience that spans various economic cycles and prides itself in being involved in multiple, repeat projects with builders who appreciate the bank's expertise, responsiveness, and administration of the financing.

Bluestone Bank Senior Vice President & Commercial Loan Officer Jim Duff said, "I'm proud to be part of a local bank that believes in supporting our community. At Bluestone Bank we understand that financing community houses isn't just about transactions, it's about building stronger neighborhoods and brighter futures for everyone."

Larkwood, another visionary project by the esteemed Thorndike Development, represents a significant step toward bettering the Raynham community. With a keen focus on affordability, this development aligns perfectly with Bluestone Bank's commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.

Bluestone Bank's Commercial Lending Team continues to focus on relationship banking as a community bank. If interested in Bluestone Bank's commercial lending services, please see here. Please let me know if you are interested in speaking with Bill Benford, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer on this deal. Please see the image of the Larkwood construction here.

About Bluestone Bank

Bluestone Bank, with $1.5 billion in assets, is a full-service bank offering individual and business banking services, and financial planning services through its Bluestone Wealth and Trust division. The bank has 12 banking offices and 2 loan production offices across southeastern Massachusetts with branches in Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Lakeville, Mansfield, Norton, Pembroke, Plainville, Raynham, Taunton, and West Bridgewater. Visit bluestone.bank for more information. Bluestone Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and a member of the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). Bank NMLS ID #403265. Bluestone Bank is an Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact
Tiffany Cummins
Talent Resources
[email protected]
925.212.4200 

SOURCE Bluestone Bank

