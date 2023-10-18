Bluestone Bank Providing the Financing for the New Raynham Larkwood Subdivision Project

Bluestone's seasoned commercial construction lending team closes another milestone transaction

RAYNHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Bank is excited to announce its pivotal role in providing financing for over 130 units at Larkwood in Raynham, Massachusetts. Located just a stone's throw away from Bluestone's headquarters, this project promises to enhance the local housing landscape and help add to the area's market and affordable housing options.

Bluestone Bank is providing financing for the acquisition of land and construction loans for the development of infrastructure, model homes, and market/affordable townhouses. The Bluestone Residential Team is also providing loans to qualified homebuyers. The Bluestone Construction Lending Team has decades of lending experience that spans various economic cycles and prides itself in being involved in multiple, repeat projects with builders who appreciate the bank's expertise, responsiveness, and administration of the financing.

Bluestone Bank Senior Vice President & Commercial Loan Officer Jim Duff said, "I'm proud to be part of a local bank that believes in supporting our community. At Bluestone Bank we understand that financing community houses isn't just about transactions, it's about building stronger neighborhoods and brighter futures for everyone."

Larkwood , another visionary project by the esteemed Thorndike Development , represents a significant step toward bettering the Raynham community. With a keen focus on affordability, this development aligns perfectly with Bluestone Bank's commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.

