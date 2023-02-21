Bluestone Bank Spotlights Local Black-Owned Business in Massachusetts

Bluestone Bank is spotlighting its flourishing partnership with real estate development and lending company Targete Enterprise/Norfolk Capital.

RAYNHAM, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black History Month, Bluestone Bank is proud to celebrate the contributions of Black Americans to our nation's history, culture, and society. Bluestone believes in amplifying the many voices within its community, and this February, the Bank is excited to highlight one of its customers. This Black-owned business is committed to providing exceptional service: Targete Enterprise/Norfolk Capital .

Frank Davis, Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer at Bluestone Bank

Targete Enterprise/Norfolk Capital, located in Boston, Massachusetts, is a minority-owned real estate development and lending company. Its main goal is to provide opportunities through partnerships and lending to upcoming minority developers who desire to rebuild their communities and build generational wealth.

Targete Enterprise/Norfolk Capital has been growing its portfolio by working with Frank Davis for over 15 years. Recently, Bluestone was instrumental in helping the company acquire an integral property by providing purchase and construction financing. Once complete, the space will offer offices, restaurants, and retail spaces for lease to business owners in the local Boston community. "Frank has been our go-to guy for the last 15 years. His professionalism is unmatched, and he has always advised on the best options based on current lending programs," says Patrick and Sabriya Targete, CEO and CFO of Targete Enterprises/Norfolk Capital.

Please click here to view an image of Patrick and Sabriya Targete at Targete Enterprises/Norfolk Capital. Click here to view Frank Davis' headshot.

About Bluestone Bank:

Bluestone Bank, with $1.4 billion in assets, is a full-service bank offering individual and business banking services and financial planning services through its Bluestone Wealth and Trust division. The bank has 12 banking offices and two loan production offices across southeastern Massachusetts, with branches in Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Lakeville, Mansfield, Norton, Pembroke, Plainville, Raynham, Taunton, and West Bridgewater. Visit Bluestone Bank for more information. Bluestone Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and a member of the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). Bluestone Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. Bank NMLS ID: 403265

