Bluestone Bank Surpasses $500,000 in Scholarships to Local High School Seniors

Each year, Bluestone Bank partners with local schools to award outstanding and deserving students with scholarships

RAYNHAM, Mass., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Bank is proud to announce that with the completion of its 2022 scholarships awards, over $500,000 has been donated through their Scholarship Program. As a way to invest back into its community, Bluestone Bank partners with local schools each year and awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

This program provides support for those graduating seniors who are continuing their education at an accredited institution of higher learning or continuing their career in a Trade. The scholarships are awarded based on the following criteria: financial need, academic performance, and citizenship/volunteerism.

Bluestone Bank consults with local high school guidance counselors and teachers who identify students and award the scholarships. The Scholarship Program also brings awareness to the importance of financial stability and independence for high school students going to college and fosters relationships with families in the community, positioning Bluestone Bank as a trusted bank partner.

"Our Scholarship Program is just one of the ways we are able to invest back into our community. We view Bluestone Bank as a resource to community members in all stages of life and strive to be their banking partner every step of the way. Playing a small part in these graduating seniors' journey is so rewarding and we are excited to celebrate their future successes," said Bluestone Bank President, Meg McIsaac.

In 2022, Bluestone Bank partnered with 19 schools to award 24 scholarships, totaling $35,000 – the most impactful in the Bank's history. Scholarships were awarded to students of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, Brockton High School, Mansfield High School and more. Bluestone Bank is proud to have close ties to its community. With many locations in close proximity to colleges, including branches in Bridgewater and Norton, Bluestone values its relationships with local schools and students.

