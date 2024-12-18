Bluestone Investment Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Federal Cybersecurity Leader, Valiant Solutions, LLC

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Investment Partners ("Bluestone"), a McLean, Virginia-based private equity firm, has announced a strategic investment in Valiant Solutions, LLC ("Valiant" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-wide cybersecurity services for Federal agencies. Concurrent with the investment, George Wilson and Tom Weston, seasoned leaders in the government technology sector, have joined the leadership team to drive Valiant's next phase of growth. Founder Matt Raydo will remain with the company to lead business development efforts, ensuring continuity of customer relationships and strategic focus.

Founded in 2005, Valiant is a pure-play cybersecurity provider to federal agencies. The Company specializes in advanced threat detection data analytics, zero trust architecture implementation, compliance and risk assessment solutions, and cloud and container security. Valiant leverages proprietary software frameworks to integrate and maintain market leading cybersecurity solutions to ensure customers are at the forefront of cybersecurity technical innovation.

Matt Raydo, founder of Valiant, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: "Valiant's mission has always been to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to protect our nation's most critical systems and data. Partnering with Bluestone and welcoming George Wilson and Tom Weston to the leadership team marks an exciting new chapter for the Company. I look forward to continuing my work in business development and helping drive Valiant's growth while remaining laser-focused on supporting our customers' missions."

"We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at Valiant," said John Allen, co-founder and Managing Partner at Bluestone. "Valiant's innovative approach to enterprise cybersecurity and its strong customer relationships make it an ideal platform for growth. George and Tom bring unparalleled experience in scaling government technology businesses, and we are confident in their ability to drive both organic expansion and strategic M&A to provide innovative solutions across the Federal marketplace."

George Wilson and Tom Weston bring decades of leadership experience in the government technology sector, including as former CEO and CFO of ECS Federal, where both oversaw growth from $120 million to over $650 million in annual revenue, while completing six acquisitions to deliver enhanced capabilities to ECS Federal's customers.

"Valiant has built an impressive reputation as a trusted partner in Federal cybersecurity," said George Wilson, CEO of Valiant. "I am honored to join this exceptional team and excited to lead the company into its next chapter of growth. With Bluestone's sector expertise, Valiant's innovative solutions, and Matt's continued leadership in business development, we are uniquely positioned to address the most complex cybersecurity challenges facing Federal agencies."

About Valiant Solutions

Valiant Solutions is a provider of enterprise-wide cybersecurity services, specializing in advanced threat detection systems, zero trust architecture, compliance and risk assessment, and cloud and container security. Founded in 2005, Valiant serves a diverse range of Federal agencies and leverages proprietary software frameworks to deliver innovative solutions across the cybersecurity landscape.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government technology arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. Please visit www.bluestoneinv.com for more information.

