Bluestone Lane And Califia Farms Launch Draught Oat Flat White Made With Califia Oat Milk

Bluestone Lane's Draught Oat Flat White with Califia is balanced, creamy and smooth with notes of chocolate and vanilla. Bluestone Lane selected Califia's Oat Barista Blend because of its naturally creamy texture and exceptional frothing ability. The beverage was developed in response to customer demand from Bluestone Lane's "locals," who now add oat milk to beverages at twice the rate of almond milk. Bluestone Lane "locals" on average are aged 25-32 and health conscious. This new offering is vegan, gluten free and non GMO.

"Bluestone Lane and Califia Farms share a commitment to the best quality beverages on the market. We believe in taking time to achieve the perfect flavor and consistency of our products, and the new Draught Oat Flat White is an exceptional result," said Nick Stone, founder and CEO, Bluestone Lane. "We are energized by collaborating with like-minded brands that provide our customers with delicious coffee and food to nourish them."

Prior to the pandemic, Bluestone Lane opened 44 new locations in 42 months and was named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in NYC. While they were forced to shutter most of the cafes in 2020, Bluestone Lane was well-poised to serve its loyal customers through mobile ordering and app-based payment during lockdown. Today, Bluestone Lane is in an expansionary boom opening new cafes in both current and new markets across the country. The brand will operate 65 locations by the end of Summer 2021.

"We are proud to partner with Bluestone Lane to bring our loyal customers a draught flat white made with Califia's best-selling Oat Barista Blend," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer of Califia Farms. "Gen Z and young millennials love Bluestone Lane for its fresh and aspirational, yet authentic, cafe experience, which is the same experience we deliver at home through our wide variety of premium, plant-based products. Now, people looking for a delicious Califia oat milk coffee beverage can find one at a Bluestone Lane cafe."

Order the new Draught Oat Flat White with Califia through the Bluestone Lane app for pick up or to enjoy in any cafe, via most mobile ordering apps for delivery. The Bluestone Lane app is one of the most widely used foodservice operator platforms, with more than 350,000 users. For more information, visit BluestoneLane.com.

FoodNavigator.com , September 2020 .

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane is a New York-born Australia lifestyle and hospitality brand, currently operates 51 coffee shops and cafés across the U.S. and Canada. Named as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies based in NYC, Bluestone Lane is best known for introducing the "Flat White" and "Avocado Smash" to the United States. The brand is leading the movement to modernize US coffee culture with its emphasis on the quality of its coffee and menu items and a hyperfocus on creating an optimal customer experience. Bluestone Lane has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier menu options. It was founded to infuse a personal connection into the American cafe experience, making it feel more like a ritual and less like a transaction. When Bluestone Lane's founder, Nick Stone, moved to the US, he deeply missed the cafe ritual and atmosphere found in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. Nick founded Bluestone Lane in NYC to fill this void.

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Inspired by the bounty of California, Califia Farms is on a mission to nourish the world with the wisdom of a plant-based lifestyle. The company creates innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go plant-based and dairy-free, without compromise. Califia Farms is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S., as well as the #1 plant-based dairy alternative brand in the natural channel. Its Bakersfield, Calif. manufacturing plant is powered 100% by renewable energy and re-purposes more than 90% of its post-production byproduct.

Contact:

Elaine Dion

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluestone Lane

Related Links

https://bluestonelane.com

https://bluestonelane.com

