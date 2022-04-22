Bluestone Lane introduces 100% biodegradable and compostable Nespresso® compatible capsules of its four signature blends in celebration of Earth Day

Now, locals who frequent Bluestone Lane locations in the country's most trendsetting neighborhoods can easily recreate the signature Flat White and perfect Iced Latte, as well as any other favorite hot and cold espresso drinks, in the comfort of their homes. The new capsules are available in the same roasts served in Bluestone Lane cafes nationwide. Bluestone Lane capsules are available for purchase in all cafes nationally, as well as online at BluestoneLane.com.

"Simply put, these are the best tasting Nespresso pods on the market! We took about 18 months to develop pods that perfectly match the balanced yet complex flavor of the espresso served in Bluestone Lane cafes so that our locals can enjoy their favorite Bluestone Lane roasts with just the push of a button," said Nick Stone, Bluestone Lane Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to continue to become a household name, and these new capsules enable us to expand the reach of our award-winning coffee beyond our cafe markets as we continue to grow our footprint nationwide."

In a recent customer survey, locals visiting Bluestone Lane cafes report drinking coffee mostly at home but also from cafes, and the majority use a Nespresso® original machine when brewing at home. Locals who subscribe to receive capsules on an ongoing basis will also receive a free coffee every week, redeemable at all Bluestone Lane cafe locations.

The new compostable capsules are environmentally friendly, and all Bluestone Lane roasts are a blend of meticulously, direct-sourced beans ethically traded with the coffee farmers who grow them. With just a push of a button, consumers can enjoy perfectly brewed Bluestone Lane Espresso at home, including the following signature roasts:

Maverick: Bluestone Lane's signature espresso blend is the quintessential Australian coffee, with a full-bodied, well-structured subtlety that pairs equally well with milks or to enjoy straight black. The Maverick blend achieved a Golden Bean Award at the world's largest coffee roasters competition. Tasting notes include cocoa, clove, and honeycomb.

Bayside : A light and smooth roast that's made for easy drinking anytime of the day. Tasting notes include citrus, nougat, and toffee.

A light and smooth roast that's made for easy drinking anytime of the day. Tasting notes include citrus, nougat, and toffee. Riptide: A darker blend that's strong yet complex. Tasting notes include dark cocoa and brown sugar.

A darker blend that's strong yet complex. Tasting notes include dark cocoa and brown sugar. Decaf: Perfect for when you crave the cup but not the kick, a decaf espresso blend is full-bodied. Tasting notes include caramel, chocolate, and roasted peanuts.

Bluestone Lane Nespresso capsules retail for $9.80 per box of 10 capsules & $55 for a sampling order of 60 capsules. To purchase and subscribe, visit BluestoneLane.com.

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane is a New York-born Australia lifestyle and hospitality brand and currently operates 55 premium coffee shops and cafés across the United States. Named as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies based in NYC, Bluestone Lane has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier menu options. The brand is leading the movement to modernize US coffee culture with its emphasis on the quality of its coffee and menu items and a hyperfocus on offering a world-class hospitality experience to serve its locals, not customers. Nick Stone founded Bluestone Lane to infuse a personal connection into the American café experience, making it feel more like personalized daily-ritual, and less like a transaction. Bluestone Lane also offers a broad suite of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), whole bean coffee, coffee pods, teas, sparkling waters and cold-pressed juices. Visit us at www.bluestonelane.com and on Instagram.

Disclaimer: Our capsules are compatible with Nespresso® coffee machines. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. and neither that company nor its affiliates have manufactured or endorsed our products in any way. Bluestone Lane is not affiliated with Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. or its affiliates.

SOURCE Bluestone Lane