Bluestone Lane Launches First-Ever Australian Iced Coffee

Based on the best-selling iced beverages served in Bluestone Lane coffee shops, the RTDs will deliver coffee-forward taste and superior nutrition that can be enjoyed on the go.

The first-ever Australian Iced Coffee is the perfect blend of premium coffee and milk. With a smooth and creamy texture, it's earned the seal of approval from expert baristas.

Cold Brew "with a Dash" is the answer for consumers who add just a dash of milk to their cold brew. Made with clean ingredients and a proprietary roasting process that enhances the natural sweetness of the coffee beans, it eliminates the need for added sugars.

"Launching a ready-to-drink line is an important step on our journey of bringing the world-renowned coffee culture found in Australia to the United States," said Nicholas Stone, Founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane. "This launch upholds our commitment to innovation, health, and sustainability. We believe our locals deserve coffee that tastes incredible - anywhere, anytime."

Both product lines are offered with organic milk or oat milk. In partnership with Elmhurst 1925, the oat milk coffee drinks will be vegan and plant-based. Elmhurst 1925 oat milk offers an exceptionally clean label with no added emulsifiers or oils. The HydroRelease method uses only water to separate the nutritional components of the grain, keeping them intact to maintain their integrity, resulting in a thick, creamy, full-flavored emulsion.

Notably, Bluestone Lane will be the first coffee beverage to launch in SIG combismile, a differentiated, resealable, fully recyclable, and environmentally friendly carton. Only paper board made of pulp from FSC™-certified (Forest Stewardship Council™) or other controlled sources are used in the carton packs, each proudly displaying the FSC label.

The Bluestone Lane RTD coffees will be available late September, 2019 in its coffee shops, online through FreshDirect and Amazon, and at select retail partners. Suggested retail price is $3.49.

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-influenced hospitality and lifestyle brand is leading the movement in third and fourth wave coffee culture. Known for introducing the "Avocado Smash" to the United States, the brand has had an undeniable influence on the American market, and has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers who are looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier menu options. Bluestone Lane's award-winning coffee and café business was founded by former Melbournian, Nicholas Stone, who upon moving to New York City, discovered that there was a real opportunity to provide an enhanced coffee and café experience, rather than one focused purely on transactions and solving a need for caffeine.

Since opening its first location in July 2013, Bluestone Lane has since opened 45 locations across New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Toronto and a flagship coffee roastery and production facility in Brooklyn, New York. Bluestone Lane will also launch in Boston in October. Connect at bluestonelane.com and via Instagram @bluestonelane .

