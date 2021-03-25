Bluestone Lane Plans to Open up to 15 Locations as Part of Massive 2021 Expansion

Manhattan's Battery Park (3/25)

Battery Park (3/25) Three locations at New York's 28-acre Chelsea Piers (4/1): a café on the north side of the complex and coffee shops at the Manhattan and Brooklyn Chelsea Piers Fitness locations

28-acre Chelsea Piers (4/1): a café on the north side of the complex and coffee shops at the and Brooklyn Chelsea Piers Fitness locations The Avery in San Francisco (4/15)

in (4/15) The Walt Disney-run Fox Lot in Century City , LA (4/15), which will serve as the exclusive provider of coffee throughout the lot

The planned openings will expand Bluestone Lane's footprint in New York City; SoCal, including Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego; and suburbs of New York, New Jersey and the greater DC area. Bluestone Lane also plans to open its first-ever cafés throughout Texas by the end of the year.

"Bluestone Lane built a loyal following in bustling cities, where our locals could enjoy their daily escape with premium coffee and a healthy meal," Bluestone Lane Founder and CEO Nicholas Stone said. "Many locals have moved to the suburbs, but we also know that major cities like New York aren't going away. So our expansion plan includes both. Today's Bluestone Lane experience pairs contactless digital ordering without losing the personalized Australian hospitality that we are known for. We are excited to bring that experience to even more locations in 2021."

With the success of a test pilot at Bluestone Lane's Los Altos café, the brand also plans to expand a mobile-enabled drive-thru experience to additional suburban locations.

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired, New York-born coffee and hospitality brand, and one of America's top 25 fastest-growing fast-casual businesses, is leading the movement in third and fourth wave coffee culture. Known for introducing the "Flat White" and "Avocado Smash" to the U.S., the brand has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers who are looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier menu options. Bluestone Lane's award-winning coffee and café business was founded by former Melbournian Nicholas Stone. It currently operates 52 coffee shops and cafés across the U.S. and Canada.

[email protected]

