Bluestone Physician Services Partners with eMDs' Aprima EHR/PM Software Solution to Help Create a New Electronic Format to Manage Chronic Disease

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eMDs, a leading provider of innovative electronic health record (EHR), practice management (PM) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for medical practices, announced that Bluestone Physician Services selected it as their new EHR/PM solution. Bluestone is a primary care practice that delivers on-site care to geriatric patients in assisted living facilities, as well as memory care patients in residential and community settings. Bluestone Physician Services selected eMDs out of 25 EHR vendors they interviewed during an intensive 18-month search.

Bluestone's 80-plus healthcare providers serve approximately 2,700 patients weekly across 800 senior living and memory care communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Florida. Working closely with Bluestone, eMDs is developing highly tailored and customized functionality within the EHR/PM solution designed to help Bluestone achieve its specific goals around improved management of chronic care. Bluestone will phase out their current EHR and go live with eMDs in Q4 2019.

Bluestone chose eMDs because they wanted more than a vendor; they wanted a business partner that would work with them to understand their needs and adapt their software to meet those needs. eMDs offered a capability that Bluestone's current vendor could not – the flexibility to create and modify the EHR solution to support Bluestone's specific care delivery model.

"As Bluestone Physician Services continues to improve chronic disease management and respond to changing healthcare needs, we require more flexibility from our EHR system," said Dr. Todd Stivland, CEO of Bluestone Physician Services. "eMDs through their Aprima software solution is providing us that flexibility where our previous EHR could not. eMDs is creating a custom charting platform for Bluestone, which aids us in improving treatment of chronic conditions in the elderly and aging population. eMDs' development team has been phenomenal. It's a very different experience from working with our previous EHR vendor."

"One of the key reasons we acquired Aprima was their ability to support home-based primary care organizations, having nearly a decade of experience in developing extensive functionality specifically for that market. In fact, a major component of our company's growth strategy over the next few years is a focus on geriatrics, home-based, assisted living and other locations of care outside the traditional hospital or practice setting. This customized functionality includes unique patient summary views, payment processing for chronic care management, care plan oversight and E&M codes for home services, nursing facilities and rest homes," said Derek Pickell, eMDs' CEO. "One of our advantages over other vendors is that we offer the flexibility to customize our robust solution for organizations with complex needs, such as Bluestone. We are naturally very pleased to welcome Bluestone to the eMDs family and are excited to begin the process of taking them live on our software. We continue to focus on building stronger customer partners and keeping them part of the eMDs family for many years to come."

About eMDs

eMDs combines leading technologies with tailored services to remove operational burden and empower healthcare providers to maximize the impact of their care. Founded by physicians, eMDs brings decades of expertise and understanding to our integrated electronic health records products, practice management software, revenue cycle management solutions, and credentialing services for medical practices and enterprises. With tens of thousands of deployed clients across a range of specialties and settings, eMDs' extensive experience allows us to craft proven, transformative, solutions that meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations, enabling unmatched productivity and a superior experience for patients and practitioners alike. Expert Solutions. Stronger Partners. Healthier Patients. Connect with us at www.emds.com and @emds.

About Bluestone Physician Services

Established in 2006, Bluestone Physician Services provides on-site care for geriatric patients in senior living communities and memory care patients in residential and community settings. Their highly specialized teams deliver focused and comprehensive care to patients where they live. Regularly scheduled visits and close collaboration with patients, families and community staff lead to better care for those with chronic conditions, including dementia. To learn more, visit www.bluestonemd.com.

