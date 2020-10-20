Bluestone Portfolio Company, Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC, Announces Acquisition of TSG Solutions, Inc.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC ("Continental Mapping" or the "Company") announced today it has completed the acquisition of TSG Solutions, Inc., ("TSG") a global provider of situational awareness, geospatial services, and proprietary solutions for secured and unclassified environments. For almost 20 years, TSG has delivered GIS-enabled services and solutions to clients including the Department of Defense, the energy sector and major utilities solving national security, critical infrastructure, and facility challenges. This acquisition significantly strengthens Continental Mapping's national security capabilities and enhances its portfolio of intellectual property.

Mike Ivey, Managing Director of Bluestone added, "Bluestone is committed to helping Continental Mapping identify value added acquisitions in the geospatial data analytics market and helping the Continental Mapping founders and executive team execute on their ambitious strategy. Since our initial investment in the company seven months ago, we are impressed with the team's success and TSG is an excellent first acquisition for the company."

"Geospatial solutions that provide actionable information is a driving force in the market," Continental Mapping's CEO, Dave Hart said. "TSG has built a framework of services and solutions that do just that. Through this acquisition we can apply our capabilities and tradecraft with theirs to bring that actionable intelligence to our clients."

"We are very excited to combine our teams, experience and software solutions," added TSG President and COO, Dianna Granum. "Our software solutions, such as ViSAR® and SiteSceneTM, will bring new capabilities to Continental Mapping's customers and will benefit from Continental Mapping's broad GIS and mapping expertise."

Continental Mapping remains on a strong growth trajectory. Coupled with its recently announced win with the California Department of Transportation, Continental Mapping's acquisition of Carlsbad, CA headquartered TSG significantly expands the firm's presence in California and nationwide.

The acquisition of TSG represents Bluestone's sixth investment from its second Fund.

Holland & Knight acted as Continental Mapping's legal adviser and Dixon Hughes Goodman provided quality of earnings services. Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati served as legal adviser to TSG Solutions.

About Continental Mapping

Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC. is an established geospatial technology and automation company providing authoritative geospatial answers for global markets. Sourcing data from earth, sky, and space, we develop actionable intelligence to enhance critical decision-making for government and private entities focused on national security, mobility, infrastructure, and environmental concerns.

Proven processes and proprietary technologies augment our geospatial data collection, curation, analysis, and dissemination capabilities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Continental Mapping has mapped in over 180 countries and on all seven continents.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. www.bluestoneinv.com.

