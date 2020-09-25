Bluestone Properties Welcomes Ethos Apartments, in Austin, TX to Their Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Properties is a vertically integrated private real-estate company that owns and manages stabilized high-quality multifamily assets in high growth secondary markets. The firm's newest acquisition is the 2016, built 372-unit property named Ethos Apartments located in Austin.

The Ethos Resort Style Pool The Ethos Hilltop Views

The Ethos is located a short distance from downtown Austin, with easy access on I-35 Frontage. The property location in South Austin makes it very attractive for those commuting to any location in the city. Residents will enjoy convenient access to numerous shopping and dining options in areas such as Southpark Meadows as well as a wide variety of green spaces nearby for walking, jogging, or hiking.

The Ethos apartments is a modern garden style community that offers interior amenities such as granite countertops, natural dark wood cabinetry, and wood flooring. The community amenities compliment the neighborhood with a private five-acre park, three outdoor pet parks, and walking trails. Unique features of the Ethos are the private fenced in backyard homes and the expansive hilltop views.

Senior Vice President for Bluestone Properties, Monica Escobedo, explains, "We are very excited to grow our portfolio in Texas, The Ethos is a great add to the Bluestone family as it is has unique positioning in the market with easy access to the best city amenities Austin has to offer, yet it is set in a natural setting in the hilltops, our residents get the best of both worlds they can enjoy downtown fun and have a serene place to call home."

About Bluestone Properties: Since 2004 Bluestone Properties has owned and managed over 9000 units throughout the US. Currently our presence is in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. We invest where America works and pride ourselves on servicing our residents with a level of management beyond expectation.

