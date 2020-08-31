Bluestone Properties Welcomes the Darby Apartments, in Holly Springs, GA to Their Portfolio

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Properties is a vertically integrated private real-estate company that owns and manages stabilized high-quality multifamily assets in high growth secondary markets. The firm's newest acquisition just out of lease up is the 2019, built 282-unit property named The Darby located in Holly Springs.

The Darby Resort Style Pool The Darby Clubhouse

This Darby is strategically located in Atlanta's fastest growing suburban market, Cherokee County. The property's location off the I-75 North corridor offers residents a variety of lifestyle amenities such as kayaking or hiking at Lake Allatoona Waterfalls. In addition, this location offers convenient access to major job hubs, as well as numerous shopping and dining options.

The Darby is an upscale garden style community with thoughtful interiors and urban amenities. The apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tiled backsplash. The property boasts a comprehensive amenities package that includes resort style pool with a sundeck, a pet park, outdoor grilling stations and a trellised fire pit lounging area for residents to enjoy.

Senior Vice President for Bluestone Properties, Monica Escobedo, explains, "The addition of The Darby to our portfolio is a huge win for us, The Darby has unique positioning in the market that appeals to a wide audience, as it offers best in class outdoor activities for an active lifestyle, shopping and entertainment and all of it is right in the heart of a natural setting, The Darby has a little something for everyone and we are very proud to welcome this community and the residents into our portfolio."

About Bluestone Properties: Since 2004 Bluestone Properties has owned and managed over 9000 units throughout the US. Currently our presence is in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. We invest where America works and pride ourselves on servicing our residents with a level of management beyond expectation.

