BlueStreak Math Recognized by SIIA as Best Emerging Technology Solution in the PReK-20 Market

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueStreakMath.com, a promising new online technology for the improvement of math fluency for students K-8, was named the best Emerging Technology Solution of 2019 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products across the country and around the world.

Upon accepting the award, BlueStreak Education CEO and founder Catherine Duncan described her vision for the solution as an exciting platform for changing the landscape for how educators teach and assess mathematical fluency, and exploring new frontiers for expanding individual student learning. For educators, BlueStreak Math delegates the task of reinforcing mathematical principles and drills to free up valuable classroom time for deeper learning. The platform provides students with an engaging multi-player gaming environment unlike what any other educational product currently offers. It also reports critical, real-time data needed to support student learning. "This award is a wonderful acknowledgment for all of our hard work to make a true impact on the process of teaching math and, honestly, hold on to your seats because we are just getting started on this amazing journey," Duncan said.

BlueStreak Math was also the recent recipient of two additional awards. The company was selected by the Chicago Public School System as a solution for the improvement of math fact accuracy and fluency for their Summer School Bridge Students. And BlueStreak was also certified by the City of Chicago as a "Woman-Owned Business (WBE)."

"The 2019 CODiE award winners represent the best of a new class of innovative products that are disrupting education and adding new efficiencies for educators and administrators. These exciting new products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA president. "Congratulations to BlueStreak and all our honorees."

The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the SIIA Ed Tech Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco. Thirty-four awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the best overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, as each award winner was first reviewed by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

For further information on the BlueStreak Math program and how it is impacting school systems nationwide, please contact Catherine Duncan, Info@bluestreakmath.com or phone 800.288.9940.

SOURCE BlueStreak Math

Related Links

http://BlueStreakMath.com

