Bluestream Health Appears for the First Time on the Inc. 5000 List at #1173 and is Ranked #63 in the Healthcare Industry

Three- year growth rate of 554 percent demonstrates commitment to virtual care platform-as-a-service

NEW YORK, Aug 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Bluestream Health, a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service, ranked number 1,173 on the annual 2022 Inc. 5000 list, with a three-year growth rate of 554 percent.

Bluestream Health also achieved an industry growth ranking of #63 in the healthcare space, a metro growth ranking in New York City of #102 and a New York State growth ranking of #76."Being part of the Inc. 5000 is an honor," said Matthew Davidge, CEO and co-founder of Bluestream Health. "We've been on a years-long march to provide the best virtual care platform-as-a-service platform and to help clients to provide access to healthcare regardless of location, language and economic status."

In the period from 2018- 2021, the number of experts who have taken calls on the Bluestream Health platform grew by 5955%. In addition, the number of overall visits grew by 1568%, the number of video visits grew by 1365% and the number of video minutes grew by 1819%.

The most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service delivering broad access to care for patients and operational efficiency for providers. It combines lightweight and flexible tools to design and deploy digital front doors for healthcare with patented workflow systems to automatically manage complex clinical delivery in real-time, 24/7. Bluestream is used by leading healthcare organizations to deliver ambulatory visits, virtual-first healthcare, emergency medicine, behavioral health consults, language interpreting and other mission-critical initiatives.

