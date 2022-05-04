Bluestream Health Enables Mankato Clinic to Provide Telehealth Services to Multiple Counties Across Rural Southern Minnesota

Virtual care Platform-as-a-Service supports specialties from primary care to pediatrics

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service, has enabled access to virtual care for Mankato Clinic's 13 healthcare facilities across four rural communities in southern Minnesota.

Bluestream Health's virtual care platform provides access for patients to Mankato Clinic's full spectrum of health specialties, services, and programs for primary care to care management to pediatrics. Bluestream Health is also providing interpreting services to patients through the virtual platform.

In 1916, Mankato Clinic was founded in Mankato by five area physicians who believed that a comprehensive, multi-specialty group practice offered the best means of providing quality health care to the residents of southern Minnesota. Mankato Clinic has grown to over 150 physicians and practitioners and employs over 800 people and is one of the only physician-owned and led medical facilities in the state of Minnesota.

Mankato Clinic was recently recognized as one of the top-performing medical groups among 10 high-performing medical groups in the Minnesota Health Care Quality Report: Results for Care Delivered in 2020. Medical group performance is based on care measures that include preventive care and care for chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and depression.

"We are proud to be helping such a well-known and recognized health facility as the Mankato Clinic, address one of the most challenging issues in healthcare, meeting the needs of rural communities. Together, we are providing virtual care services that allow patients of all ages to get the high-quality specialty care services they need, no matter where they are located across southern Minnesota," said Brian Yarnell, co-founder and president, Bluestream Health. "As a high-performing medical group, Mankato continues to help improve its patients' health and well-being whether it is in-person or on by utilizing our Bluestream Health platform."

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service delivering broad access to care for patients and operational efficiency for providers. It combines lightweight and flexible tools to design and deploy digital front doors for healthcare with patented workflow systems to automatically manage complex clinical delivery in real-time, 24/7. Bluestream is used by leading healthcare organizations to deliver ambulatory visits, virtual-first healthcare, emergency medicine, behavioral health consults, language interpreting and other mission-critical initiatives.

