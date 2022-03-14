Bluestream Health Joins the N50 Project to Provide Access to Virtual Care for Marginalized Communities

Virtual care platform gives access to quality virtual care and telehealth services to those in need around the globe

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, a Platform-as-a-Service that makes it easy to

implement and scale on-demand virtual care, today announced that it has joined the N50 Project to provide virtual care and telehealth services to marginalized communities around the globe.

The N50 Project, which stands for the Next 50%, aims to accelerate digital adoption and community enrichment through innovative applications, network design, and business models to enable the next 3.9 billion people to participate in the digital world. Broadband adoption will be accelerated and sustained, globally, through commercial, non-profit, government, and community partnerships

"We are pleased to announce our N50 partnership with Bluestream Health. Together we can accelerate global digital inclusion and deliver virtual healthcare solutions to those in need," said David Hartshorn, CEO of Geeks Without Frontiers, Project Management Office for the N50 Project. "We focus on tech-neutral connectivity, literacy, language, and convening partners to deliver human-enriching applications around education, healthcare, agriculture, and local entrepreneurship. We believe this model in partnership with private enterprise is the opportunity to scale. No one company can do this on their own."

The N50 Project includes partners like Bluestream Health that have a passionate drive to close the global digital divide. The organization includes Fortune 500 companies, Non-Governmental Organizations, Academic Institutions and entrepreneurial ventures.

"N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem that is fueling transformation in some of the most challenging environments, and we are very excited to be a partner and part of the N50 Project mission," said Brian Yarnell, Co-founder and President, Bluestream Health. "From the start, Bluestream Health's goal has been to provide quality virtual healthcare to those in need – no matter their location or their native language. It is clear that many people in hard-hit communities just don't have access to the care they so desperately need, and we are happy to be able to enable access to patient care using our Bluestream Health platform."

For more information about Bluestream Health and The N50 Project, please visit www.bluestreamhealth.com and www.n50project.org. To learn more about Bluestream Health, watch this short demo and this detailed overview here.

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a Platform-as-a-Service that makes it easy to implement and scale on-demand virtual care. The shift to on-demand care means making it easy for all patients to access care providers 24/7 through multiple front doors and providing the tools to efficiently turn brick-and-mortar workflows into virtual with intelligent triage/escalation and efficient handoff to clinical delivery. Healthcare organizations like NYC Health + Hospitals, QLER telepsychiatry and pCare use Bluestream Health's platform-as-a-service to accelerate the growth of their virtual care business.

