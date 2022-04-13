Bluestream Health Powers Providence Community Health Center's Virtual Care Services, Providing Quality Care to a Variety of Patients and Medical Practices

Virtual care Platform-as-a-Service clocks 40,000 minutes of telehealth services per month with patients

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service, is powering Providence Community Health Center's (PCHC) telehealth services, providing services to 12 clinics and health centers throughout Providence, RI.

PCHC has been conducting over 40,000 minutes of virtual care per month to a network of community health centers. PCHC is a non-profit health care organization established in 1968 that provides services to patients regardless of their ability to pay. The quality primary health care services are affordable, comprehensive, and culturally sensitive to more than 60,000 residents of Providence and its surrounding areas.

Bluestream Health's virtual care platform has allowed PCHC to provide integrated behavioral health to patients, where case managers are pulled into the conversation after the call ends with the initial provider. PCHC also use Bluestream Health to provide virtual care services for podiatry, optometry, dental, pediatrics, women's health, and urgent care in express clinics. At some locations, medical assistants also help to initiate calls and use a "cold transfer" feature to hand off patients to providers during a call.

"Using our virtual care Platform-as a-Service, PCHC has been able to deliver concierge-level service to patients throughout the community across a number of specialties, ensuring that everyone in Providence has access to quality care, regardless of income, location or ability to speak English," said Brian Yarnell, co-founder and president, Bluestream Health. "We look forward to continuing to partner with PCHC to help improve health outcomes for all the patients they serve."

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service delivering broad access to care for patients and operational efficiency for providers. It combines lightweight and flexible tools to design and deploy digital front doors for healthcare with patented workflow systems to automatically manage complex clinical delivery in real-time, 24/7. Bluestream is used by leading healthcare organizations to deliver ambulatory visits, virtual-first healthcare, emergency medicine, behavioral health consults, language interpreting and other mission-critical initiatives.

