Bluestream Health Powers WellBe Senior Medical's Virtual Care Program for Homebound Patients

Virtual care Platform-as-a-Service gives immediate access to care for patients with complex health challenges

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service, has enabled access to virtual care for WellBe Senior Medical patients, creating a safe way for homebound patients to receive care while staying at home.

WellBe Senior Medical provides home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. It specializes in caring for patients with chronic conditions whose health is continuously changing with age. Using Bluestream Health's virtual care platform-as-a-service, the facility is able to to provide virtual care to these patients in the comfort of their homes across Georgia, Ohio and Illinois.

Wellbe Senior Medical has a geriatric care team which utilize the platform including a lead physician, nurse practitioner, medical assistant, behavioral health specialist, and community worker.

"Combining the strength of physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, paramedics, and other healthcare professionals, WellBe Senior Medical is delivering a new level of support to its patients with Bluestream Health's virtual care platform," said Brian Yarnell, co-founder and president, Bluestream Health. "The telehealth visits allow patients to no longer sit in waiting rooms or work to coordinate transportation to appointments – providing peace of mind for the families and patients."

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service delivering broad access to care for patients and operational efficiency for providers. It combines lightweight and flexible tools to design and deploy digital front doors for healthcare with patented workflow systems to automatically manage complex clinical delivery in real-time, 24/7. Bluestream is used by leading healthcare organizations to deliver ambulatory visits, virtual-first healthcare, emergency medicine, behavioral health consults, language interpreting and other mission-critical initiatives.

